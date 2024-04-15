Ready for a vacation to Cuba? Transat is ready for you

White, sandy beaches, crystal blue waters and clear sunny skies shouldn’t just be dreams that follow you to your work desk all winter—with Transat, they don’t have to be.
As one of Canada’s largest tour operators, Transat is currently offering all-inclusive packages this winter in some of the most striking locations in Cuba—Varadero, Holguin, Cayo Coco, Cayo Santa Maria and Havana—bringing you closer to some of the best beaches in the Caribbean.
Simply pack your bags and let Transat do the rest. All-inclusive packages guarantee everything for a fun, stress-free trip, from a safe ride to your hotel and reliable Transat representatives present on-site eager to tend to any requests and reservations for excursions.
Not to mention a stay at Melia Hotel, offering some of the best amenities in the tropics. From a romantic adult-only getaway to an exciting family-friendly adventure, Melia offers an all-inclusive, carefree experience with freshly prepared meals, nightly entertainment and a wide range of unique activities that’ll shift you straight into vacation mode—whether that’s ordering a rum and coke at the pool bar or drifting away on a massage table to the sound of crashing waves. At Melia Hotels Cuba, you can guarantee to book an unforgettable visit.
A quaint blue paradise in Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria
The beaches at Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria are among some of the world’s dreamiest destinations. Situated right by the water and surrounded by lush palm tree forests, both of these Melia Hotels offer the ultimate getaway, bringing you closer to nature than ever before.
Searching for a romantic escape with your partner? Stay at the Melia Cayo Coco Hotel, where you can experience a variety of world-class entertainment, fine dining and water sports like sailing a catamaran or participating in one of the international marina’s famous yacht trips. The main hotel also offers multiple unique dining options, from a 24/7 El Sadito snack bar to fine wines at a beachside Mediterranean restaurant.
For those who really want to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, Cayo Coco also offers bungalows suspended over the ocean so the soft wash of the waves can lull you to sleep far away from city life. Trips to nearby islands that lead to the unexplored cities of Ciego de Avila and Moron make for fascinating cultural adventures while inspirational options for romantic trips—also known as Romance by Melia Cuba—are truly endless. By booking with Melia Cayo Coco, your dream wedding can become a reality.
Don’t forget, children stay free when you book with Transat for selected hotels—such as Melia Cayo Santa Maria. Families can take advantage of a “free stay for kids” promotion valid from May 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 that allows one child under 13 to stay and eat for free when sharing a room with two adults. The warm waters at this beautiful resort stand out for relaxation and thrilling family adventures like snorkeling and sailing, making for the ultimate family adventure.
Experience fascinating eco-tourism at Paradisus Río de Oro and Varadero
Paradisus Río de Oro not only has a gorgeous beach for guests to enjoy, it’s also a playground of striking parks and natural sites. Popularly known as the city of parks, it’s one of the first beaches Christopher Columbus visited upon arriving in Cuba and home to a trove of natural treasures like the Guayabo waterfall (the highest waterfall in Cuba), Mayari National Park and Guardalavaca beach. Gibara, a colourful fishing village surrounded by old walls, is a unique cultural experience to explore while you’re here, as well as a walk through Holguin’s historic city centre.
In for an exciting water adventure? Head over to the beach at Melia Varadero to sign up for scuba diving, snorkelling, and tropical deep sea fishing to dive head-first into the waters, or skid on the surface with a water bike or catamaran. Whatever you’re in the mood for, Melia offers experiences you’ll never forget.
Discover rich histories and vibrant colours in Havana
Cuba’s capital and largest city is perhaps one of the country’s most sought after destinations. Located just minutes away from Havana’s rich city centre in the business district of Miramar, Melia La Habana offers guests an unparalleled cultural experience and unique stay perfect for adventurers, partygoers and formal business trips alike.
Visit iconic sites such as the Plaza de la Catedral, an old naval dockyard and a thriving social hub for locals, Castillo De Los Tres Reyes Del Morro, an old fortress on Havana’s harbour and Fusterlandia, an extensive public art installation laced with whimsical mosaics. Or, if you prefer, simply take a walk and roam the colourful city streets, admiring the vivid pink, blue and yellow tones of surrounding buildings that make Havana one of the most breathtaking and famous travel destinations in the world.
