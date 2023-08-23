A player-focused company that puts Atlantic Canadians first: Atlantic Lottery

Atlantic Lottery is the region's only 100% legal and government-regulated provider of lottery, online gaming and sports betting in Atlantic Canada. The organization takes social responsibility seriously, and believes being a truly player-focused company in Atlantic Canada means being much more than just a gaming provider.
As much as gaming is a part of the company's DNA, so is giving back to Atlantic Canada. Atlantic Lottery has existed for almost 50 years now and 100% of profits have always been returned to the region. Every penny is reinvested in our communities—which was over $400 million last year alone. This money helps fund important social services and programs in all four Atlantic provinces and has a lasting impact on our communities, where everybody benefits.
Atlantic Lottery’s commitment to giving back to local communities doesn’t end there though, as it also proudly sponsors more than 100 community events annually, including festivals and exhibitions, reaching into every corner of Atlantic Canada. These events have important cultural, social and economic impacts and can include live local music or come-home community gatherings or celebrations.
All of this is done with Atlantic Canadians in mind.
Atlantic Lottery understands the importance of community building and how events like these bring people closer together by enjoying what the region has to offer. Being able to celebrate all of what makes these four provinces so unique is a true point of pride for Atlantic Lottery.
Atlantic Lottery has helped to offer a full roster of festivals and events to celebrate all year round, so that these offerings aren’t limited to the summer months. With the program being divided into three waves, it’s easier for partners to apply for funding.
Corporate sponsorship programs are also available through Atlantic Lottery. These are designed to provide financial support to community initiatives across Atlantic Canada. The goal is to help build a stronger Atlantic Canada and to watch it bloom to its fullest potential. This support focuses on areas such as health care, innovation and business advocacy. It’s not in its nature to shy away from chipping in; Atlantic Lottery and its employees support a variety of worthwhile causes by donating their resources, time, and expertise to countless causes across the region.
It can be said that Atlantic Lottery is a true player-focused company. It's continued to significantly expand its offerings over the years in order to meet player expectations, working to ensure it's providing players with the best experience possible, all while ensuring players have the tools and resources needed to keep their play for fun and entertainment. Beyond the ample offerings of products and games that are catered to different player experiences, Atlantic Lottery cares about its players’ quality of life and this region that both the organization and its players call home.
That’s why you’ll see Atlantic Lottery in local communities all throughout the year, connecting with fellow Atlantic Canadians and celebrating all that makes the four Atlantic provinces so unique.
You can read more about Atlantic Lottery’s sponsorship program and funding here: www.alc.ca/sponsorships.
This content has been developed and paid for by Atlantic Lottery without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.
