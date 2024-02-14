Naked truth: confess a sexual secret you’ve never told anyone

Anonymous catharsis. That's what The Coast's Sex & Dating Survey offers Halifax every year, the 2024 edition being no exception. Let it out. Get it off your chest. Spill, vent, discharge. And one of the most popular questions for that release is simple: "Confess a sexual secret that you've never told anyone else."

Sure, there are people who don't see value in sharing. "No way," answered someone, "there's a reason it's still a complete secret." Then there are others who see no reason to ever keep things in: "No secrets to tell," was an answer typical of this approach, "I'm pretty open sexually." But those of us in between are clearly happy for a chance to let our secrets out. And why not? As the band Parliament so wisely put it in the title of their 1970 album, free your mind…and your ass will follow.

Here are some of the sexual confessions submitted to the survey.

“I never fantasize about my partners, it's always about anyone else.”

“Faked it almost every time.”

“I'm the other male in a MMF who loves cream-pies!”

“Getting head at work.”

“I can only orgasm alone using a sex toy.”

“I’ve never had sex with someone I wasn’t ready to marry. (I know…boring eh?)”

“For a while in my mid-20s, for whatever reason, I couldn't maintain an erection when a condom was involved. So I had far more unprotected sex than I should have. (Always with willing partners, but I always had some sort of untrue excuse for not wanting to use a condom.)”

“I cheated on my partner of 4 years with my coworker and never told him.”

“I don't like giving oral sex but used to just to get it over with quickly when I wasn't in the mood.”

“I would like to watch my wife get fucked and give oral to me or someone else.”

“I enjoy webcam sex with other men.”

“I don't really like sex.”

“I got a bj at a glory hole.”

“I had sex with a biker which is completely out of character for me.”

“I have masturbated in a washroom on a date.”

“I lost a condom inside me for a few days.”

“I orgasm better without a partner.”

“I overshare with people, so everyone knows how much of a freak I am.”

“I see sex workers twice a week.”

“I used to masturbate by putting a plastic bag with lotion between a mattress and box spring, and then fucking it.”

“I think about sucking and deep throating dick and cock constantly.”

“I masturbate for at least 2 hours at a time.”

“I use a baby blanket someone gave me to masturbate. I don't have a child nor ever used it for anyone else, so I keep it in my nightstand.”

“I’m open to almost anything.”

“I'm turned on by cuckolding porn but have no idea if it's being the cuck or the bull that I'd actually want to do.”

“I’ve faked orgasms as a guy.”

“If I die in her arms, mid-fuck, I will die the happiest I’ve ever dreamt of being.”