Bar Sofia Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best New Bar

Bar Sofia opened its doors in the Queen’s Marque in February 2022, and has been turning heads ever since. “Overall, we wanted to create a vibrant oasis on the Halifax waterfront—and something a little bit different and unique,” Marco Gucciardi, Freehand Hospitality’s director of operations for Bar Sofia, tells The Coast. The vision for the bar and its Latin-inspired menu came from chef Anthony Walsh, who decades ago married into an Argentinian family. Besides its unique dining experience, Gucciardi believes it’s the Bar Sofia staff who make the establishment special. “Our staff have played a huge role in making Bar Sofia the place it is today. A true reflection of the fun and colourful space that our guests walk into, our staff are energetic, welcoming and eager to share the Bar Sofia experience with our guests.” Overall, Gucciardi says winning this award is an absolute honour and will push Bar Sofia even further. “It’s hard to explain how rewarding it feels. There was an extensive amount of preparation, planning and execution that went into making Bar Sofia the Best New Bar. Winning this award helps motivate us to continue to work hard to make sure each and every guest, whether they're a regular or a new face, has an amazing experience—and have a fun time doing so!”