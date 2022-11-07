Best of Halifax

Best New Bar

Best New Bar
Submitted
Bar Sofia Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best New Bar

GOLD WINNER

Bar Sofia
Queen's Marque, 1709 Lower Water Street, suite 104
website

SILVER WINNER

The Narrows Public House
2720 Gottingen Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Tusket Falls Beer Project
2220 Gottingen Street
website

Bar Sofia opened its doors in the Queen’s Marque in February 2022, and has been turning heads ever since. “Overall, we wanted to create a vibrant oasis on the Halifax waterfront—and something a little bit different and unique,” Marco Gucciardi, Freehand Hospitality’s director of operations for Bar Sofia, tells The Coast. The vision for the bar and its Latin-inspired menu came from chef Anthony Walsh, who decades ago married into an Argentinian family. Besides its unique dining experience, Gucciardi believes it’s the Bar Sofia staff who make the establishment special. “Our staff have played a huge role in making Bar Sofia the place it is today. A true reflection of the fun and colourful space that our guests walk into, our staff are energetic, welcoming and eager to share the Bar Sofia experience with our guests.” Overall, Gucciardi says winning this award is an absolute honour and will push Bar Sofia even further. “It’s hard to explain how rewarding it feels. There was an extensive amount of preparation, planning and execution that went into making Bar Sofia the Best New Bar. Winning this award helps motivate us to continue to work hard to make sure each and every guest, whether they're a regular or a new face, has an amazing experience—and have a fun time doing so!”

Tags

Previous: Best Nachos
Next: Best New Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation