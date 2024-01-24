 Customer Service’s new video for “Grad Day” is a punk rock triumph | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
MOOSECANFLY
Customer Service's "Grad Day" music video is a cinematic treat.

Customer Service’s new video for “Grad Day” is a punk rock triumph

The Halifax band’s first official music video is a welcome trip back to the best of the genre’s 2000s era.

By

In the earliest days of the 2000s, pop punk had something akin to a renaissance. Canadian bands like Sum 41, Treble Charger and Gob were at the peak of their powers—not just in terms of output, but in crossover appeal: Albums like All Killer No Filler, Wide Awake Bored and The World According to Gob went Platinum and Gold in Canada, breaking onto Billboard charts and JUNO nomination lists.

But as big as the music was in those days, so, too, were the music videos that introduced those bands to a legion of listeners. They dominated MuchMusic and MTV. (Try picturing “In Too Deep” without a summer high-diving contest, or “I Hear You Calling” without a foggy soccer game against zombies.) Into this legacy steps Customer Service’s “Grad Day,” a visual and sonic delight. The Halifax-based punk band has been enjoying a growing following these days: The Coast’s readers voted them silver and bronze-winners in the annual Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Band and Best Rock Band, respectively.

Backed by a catchy chorus and drums that get your head banging, “Grad Day” (directed by MOOSECANFLY) sees Customer Service hit the beach and deliver a propulsive single that, at its peak, is every bit as energy-charged as the best of the band’s forebears. In the words of the Halifax foursome, we hope their family’s proud.

Watch the music video below.

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
