 The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s budget season is (almost) over. How did councillors perform? | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast

The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s budget season is (almost) over. How did councillors perform?

Analyzing the good, bad and otherwise in what is likely HRM council’s final one-year budget before it introduces a four-year cycle.

By and

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Halifax council is one week away from approving its 2024/25 budget—a capital plan tasked with both guiding the HRM out of a $105-million shortfall and setting the course for a region on pace to reach 525,000 residents by the end of the year. On Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2024, councillors will review a revised budget that comes with a mixed bag of outcomes, from the first tangible steps toward police reform to an underwhelming transportation plan that will increase bus and ferry fares but keep evening and weekend parking free. It also comes with a 6.3% property tax hike, to boot.

It’s the last budget for this particular HRM council, as we prepare for a municipal election on Oct. 19. (Here’s what you need to know as a voter, and here’s what to know if you’re planning to run for a seat on council.) Mayor Mike Savage has already announced he will not seek re-election—and with at least two councillors likely to vie for his departed chair, we’re likely to see a rather different council come October.

In this week’s Grand Parade podcast, Coast city hall reporter Matt Stickland shares his end-of-season report cards for each HRM councillor, as well as why Halifax might finally be righting some of its mistakes.

(Spoiler alert: Two councillors get a 9 out of 10. Neither is running for mayor.)

Tags

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Cruise season is back in Halifax—with newer anti-pollution rules. But how much has changed?

By Martin Bauman

Cruise season is back in Halifax—with newer anti-pollution rules. But how much has changed?

The power of positive feedback: How one Mi’kmaw community is building toward a net-zero future

By Moira Donovan, Climate Story Network

The power of positive feedback: How one Mi’kmaw community is building toward a net-zero future

“Never been done before”: Meet one of the women bringing pro women’s soccer to Halifax

By Martin Bauman

“Never been done before”: Meet one of the women bringing pro women’s soccer to Halifax

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s April 9, 2024 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s April 9, 2024 meeting
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

Nova Scotia teachers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nova Scotia teachers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate (2)

Cruise season is back in Halifax—with newer anti-pollution rules. But how much has changed?

By Martin Bauman

Cruise season is back in Halifax—with newer anti-pollution rules. But how much has changed?

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s April 9, 2024 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s April 9, 2024 meeting

The power of positive feedback: How one Mi’kmaw community is building toward a net-zero future

By Moira Donovan, Climate Story Network

The power of positive feedback: How one Mi’kmaw community is building toward a net-zero future

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group