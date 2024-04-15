The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s budget season is (almost) over. How did councillors perform?

Halifax council is one week away from approving its 2024/25 budget—a capital plan tasked with both guiding the HRM out of a $105-million shortfall and setting the course for a region on pace to reach 525,000 residents by the end of the year. On Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2024, councillors will review a revised budget that comes with a mixed bag of outcomes, from the first tangible steps toward police reform to an underwhelming transportation plan that will increase bus and ferry fares but keep evening and weekend parking free. It also comes with a 6.3% property tax hike, to boot.

It’s the last budget for this particular HRM council, as we prepare for a municipal election on Oct. 19. (Here’s what you need to know as a voter, and here’s what to know if you’re planning to run for a seat on council.) Mayor Mike Savage has already announced he will not seek re-election—and with at least two councillors likely to vie for his departed chair, we’re likely to see a rather different council come October.

In this week’s Grand Parade podcast, Coast city hall reporter Matt Stickland shares his end-of-season report cards for each HRM councillor, as well as why Halifax might finally be righting some of its mistakes.



(Spoiler alert: Two councillors get a 9 out of 10. Neither is running for mayor.)