The Grand Parade podcast: Where did Halifax’s budget crunch come from?

City staff told council in November that Halifax’s real shortfall was in the neighbourhood of $105 million, until it slashed $37 million from the books by cutting back on its Strategic Initiative funding and capital-from-operating funding. But building costs are expensive. So are cars—and the HRM’s ever-expanding network of roads that service them. It was in light of this that councillor Trish Purdy asked her colleagues whether Halifax should consider a haircut of its $24-million vehicle budget. Could the HRM manage without new police cars and municipal vehicles for a year?
