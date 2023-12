The Grand Parade podcast: Where did Halifax’s budget crunch come from?

H

alifax councillors have a choice to make, and neither option will leave them looking good: They can either opt to raise property taxes to cover a $68.7 million shortfall—a move council seems especially reluctant to do —or they can cut a mix of programs, services and capital projects from a growing list of the region’s needs.City staff told council in November that Halifax’sshortfall was in the neighbourhood of $105 million, until it slashed $37 million from the books by cutting back on its Strategic Initiative funding and capital-from-operating funding. But building costs are expensive. So are cars—and the HRM’s ever-expanding network of roads that service them. It was in light of this that councillor Trish Purdy asked her colleagues whether Halifax should consider a haircut of its $24-million vehicle budget. Could the HRM manage without new police cars and municipal vehicles for a year?In this week’s episode ofpodcast, Coast city hall reporter Matt Stickland explains to fellow reporter Martin Bauman why Halifax is in such dire financial straits. Plus, Matt gets excited about trains.