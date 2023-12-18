 The Grand Parade podcast: Where did Halifax’s budget crunch come from? | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Martin Bauman / The Coast
Halifax needs to cover a $68.7M deficit in 2024-25. How did we get here?

The Grand Parade podcast: Where did Halifax’s budget crunch come from?

The HRM needs capital projects. It can’t afford them. So what now?

By and

Halifax councillors have a choice to make, and neither option will leave them looking good: They can either opt to raise property taxes to cover a $68.7 million shortfall—a move council seems especially reluctant to do—or they can cut a mix of programs, services and capital projects from a growing list of the region’s needs.

City staff told council in November that Halifax’s real shortfall was in the neighbourhood of $105 million, until it slashed $37 million from the books by cutting back on its Strategic Initiative funding and capital-from-operating funding. But building costs are expensive. So are cars—and the HRM’s ever-expanding network of roads that service them. It was in light of this that councillor Trish Purdy asked her colleagues whether Halifax should consider a haircut of its $24-million vehicle budget. Could the HRM manage without new police cars and municipal vehicles for a year?
Daring to question city hall’s new-car habit

Daring to question city hall’s new-car habit: At a budget meeting, councillor Purdy was criticized for asking if Halifax really needs to spend $24 million on vehicles next year.


In this week’s episode of The Grand Parade podcast, Coast city hall reporter Matt Stickland explains to fellow reporter Martin Bauman why Halifax is in such dire financial straits. Plus, Matt gets excited about trains.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
