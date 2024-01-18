Halifax Wanderers announce 2024 home opener, tease full schedule release

T
hree months, one week and two days. That’s all that remains before professional soccer returns to Halifax, when HFX Wanderers FC hosts its first game of 2024 against a newly-retooled Atlético Ottawa and their hometown signing, Matteo de Brienne.
The Wanderers will kick off their home schedule on Saturday, Apr. 27—two weeks after the Canadian Premier League club flies to Vancouver Island for a season opener against Pacific FC on Apr. 13. And while it’s been quiet on the offseason signing front in Halifax—save for the apparent arrival of Italian midfielder Giorgio Probo, as reported by Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth
and confirmed by the Wanderers Notebook’s Joshua Healey
—there has been some splashier (or maybe frothier?) news in recent days.
In this week’s episode of the Wanderer Grounds
podcast, Coast reporters Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland dive into the Wanderers’ big (or is it tall?) update, along with all the latest signings across the CPL.