Visit+Halifax

Jun 24/21

Halifax authors share their must-read books of the summer.

By MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 24/21

Seasonal theatre is back. Here are all the plays you can’t miss.

By ALEC MARTIN, Jun 24/21

Getting into the greatest outdoors is a natural instinct to embrace during pandemic summer.

By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21

Tennis star Anna Nicolela says any court can be a good court: “I play wherever is open.”

By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21

When it comes to finding a public tennis court to practice on, two-time Nova Scotia Open champion Anna Nicolela’s criteria is simple: “I play wherever is open,” she says.

By PAM NICOLL, Jun 24/21

You aren’t going to California this pandemic, but Nova Scotia’s take on Napa Valley beckons.

By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21

The founder of Elevate and Explore Black Nova Scotia shares some travel advice.

By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21

Because outdoor dining and drinking in HRM is even more important during COVID times.

By TEAM COAST, Jun 9/21

Salt-water beaches to visit with your bubble or your boo

by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Jul 9/20

A letter from the editor about the community effort behind the 25th annual HSG and why, COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year.

by KYLE SHAW, Jul 9/20

In the '70s there were up to 40 drownings a year in the province. Now there's usually less than 10.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

Take this summer to study the parts of NS history you never learned about in school.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

by MORGAN MULLIN, Jul 9/20

Get a double dose of escapism this socially distant summer thanks to these four drive-in theatres.

by ALEC MARTIN, Jul 9/20

Now’s the perfect time to play tourist in our own city.

by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Jul 9/20

HRM has a total of 20 public washrooms, the majority of which are at bus terminals and city parks.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

Knock knock, it's COVID here

by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20

Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

How to get from downtown Halifax to Rainbow Haven with just two wheels and two feet.

by CAORA MCKENNA, Jul 9/20

Skip the salty sting and float free from riptides at a freshwater beach next time you need to cool off.

by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20

Activities like canoeing, kayaking and hiking are overwhelmingly white. Alexi Rodriguez wants to change that.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

Halifax’s newest ice cream spot offers soft serve and good vibes.

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20

Nine drool-worthy ice cream spots in HRM

by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20