Visit+Halifax

Jun 24/21
Halifax authors share their must-read books of the summer.
By MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 24/21
Seasonal theatre is back. Here are all the plays you can’t miss.
By ALEC MARTIN, Jun 24/21
Getting into the greatest outdoors is a natural instinct to embrace during pandemic summer.
By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21
Tennis star Anna Nicolela says any court can be a good court: “I play wherever is open.”
By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21
When it comes to finding a public tennis court to practice on, two-time Nova Scotia Open champion Anna Nicolela’s criteria is simple: “I play wherever is open,” she says.
By PAM NICOLL, Jun 24/21
You aren’t going to California this pandemic, but Nova Scotia’s take on Napa Valley beckons.
By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21
The founder of Elevate and Explore Black Nova Scotia shares some travel advice.
By GABRIELLE, DROLET, Jun 24/21
Because outdoor dining and drinking in HRM is even more important during COVID times.
By TEAM COAST, Jun 9/21
Salt-water beaches to visit with your bubble or your boo
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Jul 9/20
A letter from the editor about the community effort behind the 25th annual HSG and why, COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year.
by KYLE SHAW, Jul 9/20
In the '70s there were up to 40 drownings a year in the province. Now there's usually less than 10.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
Take this summer to study the parts of NS history you never learned about in school.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jul 9/20
Get a double dose of escapism this socially distant summer thanks to these four drive-in theatres.
by ALEC MARTIN, Jul 9/20
Now’s the perfect time to play tourist in our own city.
by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Jul 9/20
HRM has a total of 20 public washrooms, the majority of which are at bus terminals and city parks.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
Knock knock, it's COVID here
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20
Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
How to get from downtown Halifax to Rainbow Haven with just two wheels and two feet.
by CAORA MCKENNA, Jul 9/20
Skip the salty sting and float free from riptides at a freshwater beach next time you need to cool off.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20
Activities like canoeing, kayaking and hiking are overwhelmingly white. Alexi Rodriguez wants to change that.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
Halifax’s newest ice cream spot offers soft serve and good vibes.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
Nine drool-worthy ice cream spots in HRM
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
Is there a "reservations taken" filter?
Hi Charlie. Not yet I'm afraid, but we are working on it.
Is there a way to serch the patio map to see which ones are wheelchair…