Waves of fortune

Playing in casinos is known to have positive effects on the mind. You feel more relaxed and happier after a few games. Moreover, you also get to take risks by placing wagers, which has been shown to induce adrenaline, which is a great way to improve your mood. The deal gets even better with online casinos. Anyone can sign up for an online casino and enjoy these perks from home. The games are often more varied and cheaper. But what if you want to enjoy this experience while overlooking water? We show you some of the best casinos on the Canadian coast and what makes them popular:
The Best Coastal Casinos
Studies have shown that being near water has mood-lifting effects on people. That is why people love being near rivers, lakes, and oceans. And in Canada, there are enough water bodies to calm your mind. Casinos have found a way to make water gazing even more fun by enabling you to couple it with a few rounds of your best casino games. Consider your options below:
Fallsview Casino
Each year, throngs of people head to the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, hoping to get a glimpse of the crashing waters. The view is so spectacular that people cannot get enough of it - they keep coming back. Of course, many visitors make the trip to spend more time in this casino. And how could they not? After all, this fine establishment boasts the following:
- >3,500 slots machines,
- >120 table games,
- Shops,
- A modern fitness center,
- Amazing restaurants, and
- More than 350 luxury rooms.
Being here is like taking a mini-vacation where you get an incredible view of the falls while enjoying one of the most elegant casino experiences.
Redshores - Charlottetown
How many casinos can combine the thrill of racing, gaming, and dining? This casino wins on all these fronts by providing the following amenities:
- A casino: The Charlottetown casino has more than 150 slots machines. Even better, it has a dedicated table games room that caters to poker, baccarat, and blackjack players. Its privacy boasts the perfect balance of professionalism and intimacy, making it a great stop for players.
- Racing: People who enjoy casino games also often enjoy racing. And where better to catch a horse race than this establishment, which boasts some of the best harness races?
- Dining: Once hunger pangs hit you, leaving the casino will not be necessary. With professional chefs preparing different cuisines, you can have fun sampling the options while marking your horse bets as you take breaks from the casino.
What say you to this tri-factor?
Casino Niagara
The adrenaline of watching the Niagara Falls is hard to top. But with this casino, that should be easy. Feast your eyes on this selection:
- >1400 slot machines,
- >40 gaming tables featuring poker and blackjack,
- 95,000 square feet of entertainment space,
- A 275-seat restaurant with HD plasma screens for viewing live games, and
- A sportsbook.
This casino is where you go to have unrivalled fun while enjoying the sound of the crashing falls. You will also love that it has been around for over two decades and thus features a lot of history.
What Makes These Casinos Special?
These coastal casinos seem to have casino players hooked. But what makes them unique?
- Their locations: Nothing beats playing adrenaline-fueled games while enjoying an incredible view of the water.
- Their selections: Players don’t feel limited to a few games as the casinos offer thousands of options. They can play slots games, join private table games, take advantage of the cash tournaments, or spend time learning how to play the newest game variations.
- Their amenities: Instead of just casino games, these establishments cater to other needs, including sports betting, luxury rooms, and state-of-the-art accommodations. Once you enter, you need not leave.
Finding the best fit for your Canadian trip should be easy. Consider the games you enjoy, what other amenities you need, how much you can spend, and the view a casino offers. You can’t go wrong!
