Rolling the dice on the coast

There are so many similarities between visiting coastal areas and playing in casinos. Take relaxation as an example. Many people travel to water bodies just to gaze at the water and experience the refreshing feelings that overwhelm them from being next to a water body. In the same way, playing casino games helps you lose yourself in an engaging yet relaxing environment. And with the best online casinos Canada offering thousands of fantastic games, finding this relaxation is easy. Plus, it is convenient as you don’t need to travel to a casino.
But what if you want to combine gazing at water and playing your favorite casino games? We know some seaside casinos you may want to visit along the Canadian coast:
Why Do People Love Seaside Casinos?
The pull of casinos is easy to explain. After all, these spaces are fun, allow people to let loose, often come with several games, and are ideal for social interactions. But what do seaside casinos add to this mix?
- Beauty: Most seaside casinos are set against the water, allowing players to view the expanse of lakes, rivers, and oceans without leaving the casino. Nothing beats this view.
- Mystery: Science has shown that humans are drawn to water because of its dangerous yet awe-inspiring nature. People have questions about water bodies, much like they do about how casino games work.
- Amenities: Seaside casinos don’t just offer casino games. They also focus on important aspects such as food, accommodation, and other forms of entertainment, giving you the all-in-one package.
- Luxury: Gambling is often a luxurious experience. But it can be even more elegant than the norm when set in a seaside casino with impressive views, state-of-the-art facilities, and incredible staff.
- Variety: You will enjoy gambling in a seaside casino whether you love games of skill or chance. These establishments pride themselves in offering players everything they need for the perfect stay.
Of course, the big jackpots also count in the list of perks!
Which Casinos Top the Rankings?
While there are many unique seaside casinos, some have won the hearts of players more than others. Which are they?
River Rock Casino Resort
This casino lies next to Fraser River and prides itself in offering casino games alongside relaxation and entertainment opportunities. The casino section features over 1,000 slots, at least 100 electronic table games, and more than 70 live table games. Additional perks include:
- Wagering on horse races,
- Luxurious rooms, and
- Incredible restaurants with varied cuisines.
The jackpots are also quite alluring. In October alone, they totaled $19,171,802!
Fortune Bay
As the name suggests, this fine establishment paves the way for players to make good fortunes. So, what is in store for players who enter its doors?
There is also a lot to do near the resort, allowing you to turn your trip into a mini-getaway.
Casino Montreal
Many casinos hope to offer the ultimate gaming experience, but only some hit the mark. This establishment is one of the few as it provides the following:
- Numerous casino games with slot machines and online playing experiences in tow,
- Progressive prizes with huge payouts,
- High-rated restaurants and bars that serve diverse cuisines,
- Live entertainment, including parties and cabarets, and
- An amazing location.
This casino is the biggest in Canada and about three decades old, so you enjoy a mix of history and stature.
Playing in a seaside casino is not just great for the payouts but also positively affects your well-being. Any of these and other highly-rated options should work their magic.
