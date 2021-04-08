News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 08, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge adobestock_366264461.jpeg

Halifax researchers are working on three new COVID-19 vaccines, and they need help 

If you’ve ever wanted to be a human guinea pig, now’s your chance.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from April 8-14
Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s April 6 meeting
Nova Scotia’s unrequited Atlantic bubble
Bring home the bacon, literally
Must-watch music video: A deer in the spotlight
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Survey Asks

What are we getting tattooed on our knuckles?

  • “Moon” “Mist”
  • “Feck” “arse”
  • “Go” “mꚘse” “go”
  • “Love” “Hate”
  • “The C” “oast”

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia’s unrequited Atlantic bubble   (COVID-19)
  2. 2 new cases and a vax record Wednesday April 7   (COVID-19)
  3. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  4. 6 cases plus more B117 variants Tuesday, April 6   (COVID-19)
  5. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  6. How to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine   (COVID-19)
  7. Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s April 6 meeting   (City)
  8. Anyone over 70 can now register for a vaccine   (COVID-19)
  9. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  10. How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.