GOLD WINNER

Birch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
SILVER WINNER

Pickford & Black
Historic Properties, 1869 Upper Water Street
BRONZE WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
HALL OF FAME

Your Father’s Moustache
5686 Spring Garden Road
Inducted in 2016

Jennifer Swain, the chief operations officer at Birch & Anchor, quite literally sowed the seeds of what makes this Bedford patio the best in Halifax. “We’ve got green grass. It's real, and I know it’s real green grass because I laid the sod,” says Swain. “It was a lot of effort put into building this space, essentially from scratch. So this is awesome; this win validates all of our hard work.” Birch & Anchor, located off the Bedford Highway, opened its doors during the early days of the pandemic in June 2020. This hidden oasis, tucked under the Bedford rail bridge, provides diners with a relaxing space that aims to evoke a cozy cottage dock vibe. “This is the coolest waterfront experience ever,” Swain says. “You're right on the Bedford Basin, there are boat tours and jet skis and excellent food from our woodfire grill and over 18 draft beers on tap.” Though patio season has come and gone for 2022, you can still enjoy Birch & Anchor’s outdoor space in its snow globe dining experience.

