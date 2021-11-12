Best of Halifax

Best Fish & Chips

GOLD WINNER

John’s Lunch
352 Pleasant Street
SILVER WINNER

Pleasant Street Diner
205 Pleasant Street
BRONZE WINNER

Freddie's Fish & Chips
8 Oland Crescent
The homepage of the John’s Lunch website reads “The Coast’s gold winner for ‘Best Seafood’ and ‘Best Fish & Chips’ for over a decade,“ and that’s true again this year. Originally opening as a diner in 1969, John’s Lunch has been the king of fish & chips for decades in Dartmouth. Through the ages it’s seen ownership change hands from John Sarganis to Stratos Baltas, and now to his niece Irene Baltas and Kathy Hilchey. These two are the first women owners and are also both longtime employees. But somehow, despite the awards, the ownership changes and the countless meals served, the small lunch counter maintains that small-town diner vibe and always-busy feel even through all that. The quality of the seafood hasn’t gone downhill either.
