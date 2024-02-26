Province and city need to work together to solve child care crisis in HRM, says daycare director

F

amilies are struggling to access child care in Nova Scotia. In 2021, one in two young children in Nova Scotia were living without adequate access to care, in what’s know as child care deserts. So, another 9,500 child care spots by March 2026 may sound like a lot—that’s what Nova Scotia and Ottawa have promised to create as part of the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement However, spaces can’t keep up with demand. Daycare providers are managing wait-lists in the triple digits and telling parents to apply to every centre they can in order to secure a space for their children.

As part of the 2021 agreement, families in Nova Scotia have seen their child care fees reduced by an average of 50%. As well, early childhood educators—ECEs—will receive wage increases and access to group benefits and pension plans starting this spring.





Jenna Sudds, Canada’s minister of families, children and social development, says the new $3 per hour wage increase, plus access to health and pension plans for ECEs, “makes your province quite frankly the envy of many,” at a joint federal-provincial child care announcement Feb. 16 at the Needham Early Learning Centre in Halifax’s north end. Sudds and Becky Druhan, Nova Scotia’s minister of education and early childhood development, announced a three-year Action Plan for how they would be spending the remaining $440 million of the child care agreement.





“With help from our federal partners…we now invest $277 million annually in early learning and childcare,” says Druhan, divided into five subsections of spending: affordability, access, quality, inclusion and administration.

The three-year plan announced Feb. 16 will run out the remainder of the 2021 agreement and spend $52 million towards the creation of 9,500 new child care spaces for Nova Scotia. That number—9,500—was based on data available at the time, says Sudds, in response to whether that’s enough for the current demand. “Obviously, we’re seeing incredible growth here in Nova Scotia,” Sudds says, but calls the Canada-Wide agreement “an historic investment from the federal government with almost $30 billion that we put on the table [nation-wide] to develop this system.” As 2026 gets closer, Sudds says Canada will discuss how population growth is creating gaps in the Action Plan’s ability to adequately address the needs of families.

Janessa Williams is the executive director at Needham. She says the agreement has created “a perfect storm” of endless wait-lists for child care in Nova Scotia. Demand is skyrocketing as families are able to afford child care for the first time with reduced fees, while more and more people move to Nova Scotia—specifically the peninsula. Yet there’s no adjustment to the total number of spaces agreed to in 2021 to accommodate that increased demand.

Speaking with The Coast, Williams says there are 500 people hoping to get their child into Needham. “Our wait-list since 2021 has been creeping, creeping, creeping until now where it’s out of control,” says Williams. “Waiting lists are out of control at every centre.”

There’s a complex latticework of barriers when creating new child care spots within existing daycares, or expanding current centres to new locations. Daycares need to have enough trained staff andfunding for their wages, adequate space that includes green space, administrative staff to support more families, and diverse and inclusive spaces that meet the needs of children and their families—including minority-language care, additional care needs, overnight care and infant care. The recent Action Plan includes $30 million for equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility space creation, it says.

Strong community-based centres know the needs of their families and children, says Williams, and they should be supported to expand, by municipalities and the province working together to find usable space now. She says they have all the data on waitlists from centres province-wide, and know where more spaces are needed, which centres should expand and, crucially, where there’s available space to expand to.

For example, provincially-owned schools could open for school-aged care during the summer, says Williams. “There’s playgrounds, kitchens, bathrooms, classrooms. What’s the problem?” Faculty unions have their own concerns with schools staying open during the summer, but Williams thinks there are ways to work with all parties involved. “Not every school would be needed,” she says.

One barrier that’s been entirely demolished by the 2021-26 child care agreement is demand. Needham has existed for 30 years. Williams has been its executive director since 2012, and she says 2013 was the only year they advertised to families. “We had a Glow sign,” she says. “I always joke about that memory—we had a Glow sign and now it’s basically a sign that says ‘500 on our waiting list, keep driving!’

“Parents don't know [about waitlists] until they start looking—and when they need the care, it's too late.” Needham has a waitlist for their school-aged care this year, too, for the first time ever. Williams’ own children are affected by this.

“I have no space for my children for summer camp for the first time,” she says. “I can’t even bring them [to Needham] right now because there’s no space.

“I had to call my mom in Cape Breton and say, ’Are you taking a vacation because I might have to take my kids to you for a week.’ I've never had to do that before. I see that a lot more—children always with their grandparents because there's no care.”

Williams says part of the problem in finding solutions is that not everyone sees this as a crisis.

“The city's constantly hiring, but are you going to be able to hire someone that doesn't have childcare? When does it get to that point that they say, ‘Okay, people need childcare.’

“It's only those that need childcare that see this crisis as a crisis.” Williams hears comments from people saying, “We don’t have kids—why are we paying for this?”

In response, Williams says “Who's going to take care of you in your nursing home? The children that we're raising right now.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the province announced an end to waitlist fees—before this moratorium takes effect, parents could be charged up to $1,000 per child to stay on a for-profit daycare waitlist in case a spot opened up.

Amanda Reyes, a program facilitator at Needham, says she’s having brutally honest conversations with families who are looking for spaces, sometimes calling while they’re still pregnant. “You need to put yourself on every waiting list in the city that you can, especially if you’re looking for infant care,” says Reyes. “I can’t tell you right now if you’re going to have a space or not, because you’re now number 328 on a waiting list.”

Reyes herself doesn’t have before-and-after care for her son who will enter pre-Primary in the fall. Before-and-after school programs—BAPs—aren’t regulated the same way not-for-profit child care is. That means they cost more, aren’t affected by government fee reductions and pay their workers less.

Even ECEs, who are part of the wage-increase announced to take effect this spring, are earning $15-18 an hour when they work at BAPs, compared to the new wage for level 1 ECEs which is just under $23. Some BAP programs, which are tough to get into in the first place, are asking $40 a day which Reyes can’t afford. Both her parents work full time, so they can’t take care of her son before 9am or after 3pm, when school will run. “I know I can't pay $40 a day. So that's not an option.

“It's an option, but it's not an option. It's too much money.”