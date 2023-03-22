Dispute over evidence delays Alehouse bouncer pleas in assault case

A one-second cellphone video recording is at the centre of a dispute between prosecutors and the defense lawyer representing two Halifax Alehouse bouncers accused of assaulting a patron while on their shift last October.

Both Alexander Pishori Levy, 37, and Matthew Brenton Day, 33, face one count each of assault. As Global News first reported, a patron alleges the two—who work as security staff at the Alehouse—assaulted him after escorting him out of the bar early in the morning on Oct. 10, 2022.

Levy and Day were scheduled to enter their pleas before Halifax provincial court on Wednesday afternoon. The intake hearing marked the fourth time the two have been summoned before the court without making a plea since last October’s alleged assault. Both bouncers first appeared in the Spring Garden Road court on Nov. 29, 2022, but asked for their case to be postponed while they sought legal aid. Since then, the two have been scheduled for three plea hearings—on Jan. 23, Feb. 17 and now March 22—with each pushed back to a later date. Neither has attended a court date in-person since the November hearing; instead, defense lawyer James Giacomantonio has spoken on their behalf.

And while the court has expressed concerns about a potential delay in the plea proceedings, Giacomantonio argued Wednesday that the hold-up is over the defense’s access to video evidence.

Cellphone video recorded by witness, court hears

Speaking by phone before judge Kelly Serbu, Giacomantonio argued that his clients have yet to receive access to a cellphone video recording that the Crown possesses from the night of the alleged October assault. That video recording, the court heard, was taken by a witness at the scene. Crown attorney Nick Comeau counters that his office has made the video available to the defense as far back as March 8, provided the accused agree to sign an undertaking—essentially, a list of conditions they promise to uphold while their case is before the court. If the defense objects to the undertaking, Comeau told judge Serbu, the Crown would make the video available for viewing “as many times as my friend wishes with his clients,” but that the “integrity of the investigation” requires that access to the video comes with conditions.

Comeau questioned the defense’s request for an adjournment—another delay—given the brevity of the video in question: “The hurdle in the way is an approximately one-second video. I hope I’ve stated that as clearly as possible… We could set a date to litigate the issue of the undertaking, all the while setting a date for trial and securing that date to minimize the delay.”

That concern was echoed by judge Serbu, who told Giacomantonio, “I don’t see how a one-second video should stall you from entering pleas at this time.”

Giacomantonio responded that he hadn’t been properly briefed by the Crown on its evidence available for disclosure.

Man claims he was put in a chokehold and stomped on, couldn’t walk for days

Halifax Regional Police told The Coast that officers arrived at the Alehouse shortly after 2:35am on Oct. 10, 2022, following a call about an “unwanted person” at 5287 Prince Street. When the HRP arrived, Alehouse staff were restraining a man on the sidewalk. That man, Alehouse staffers allege, had been damaging property inside the bar. But that story is decidedly different from what the man who was being restrained remembers. And while the charges against Levy and Day have not been tested in court, the allegations are the latest in a series of claims against the Alehouse and its security staff, who have been the subject of both criminal charges and civil lawsuits—and accused of being “overly eager to resort to violence.”



click to enlarge Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast The Halifax Alehouse and its security staff have been at the centre of several allegations involving violence. None have been proven in court.

As CBC News first reported last month, a 21-year-old man claims he was ordering a beer at the Alehouse on Oct. 10 when a bouncer tapped his shoulder and told him to leave. He says he wasn’t given a reason why. The man—whose identity The Coast has reviewed, but is not disclosing due to the event’s sensitive nature—claims that once he was escorted outside onto the Prince Street sidewalk, the Alehouse’s bouncers taunted him, before one bouncer punched him on the side of the head. He claims that he was held in a chokehold, punched in the face and stomped on by several of the Alehouse’s bouncers. He further claims that he couldn’t walk for days after the incident; he says it left him with a concussion. The Coast reached out to the Alehouse’s ownership and management for a response, but did not receive a reply.

Other patron ‘attacked from behind’ and strangled, lawsuit alleges

October’s alleged incident is one of several The Coast is aware of involving Alehouse bouncers in recent months. Last August, footage surfaced of as many as four men—several wearing what appear to be bar staff shirts—pinning a man to the ground for close to two minutes outside of the Alehouse before turning him over to police. At one point, a man wearing a staff-emblazoned shirt employs what looks like a headlock.

The events of that video, The Coast can now confirm, are the subject of a lawsuit against the Alehouse. According to court records, Addisiane Freeland claims that he was sitting at one of the Alehouse’s outdoor tables with a group of his friends at around 1:10am on Aug. 14, 2022, when staff told him to leave. The lawsuit does not specify what prompted the demand for Freeland to leave, nor who, specifically, made the request. Freeland claims that upon asking if he could finish his drink first, he was “attacked from behind” and “wrestled to the ground,” where multiple bouncers restrained, strangled and punched him. He claims that despite complying with their requests, the bouncers accused him of resisting. (The Coast hasn’t been able to confirm if Levy or Day were working at the Alehouse that night, or if they were among the alleged group of security staff involved.)



click to enlarge Court records obtained by The Coast A lawsuit filed by Addisiane Freeland against the Halifax Alehouse alleges that "attacked from behind" and strangled by the pub's security staff during a night out with friends on Aug. 14, 2022.

Freeland’s lawsuit describes the incident as a result of “carelessness, negligence, and intentional actions of the bouncers.” It claims that Freeland suffered a fractured hyoid bone—which affects speech and swallowing—and sustained “severe bruising and lacerations” to his left elbow, both knees, lip and eyes, along with a concussion and trauma to his “entire face.” The lawsuit further claims that Freeland suffers from “psychological trauma,” sleep disruption, weight loss and “dietary restrictions” as a result of his injuries.

The Coast has reached out to both the Alehouse and Freeland for comment about the incident. We have yet to receive a reply.

Patron claims he suffered ‘cracked/broken rib’ after Alehouse incident last June

Numerous claims against the Alehouse share a common theme: Assaults involving multiple bouncers. Zach (not his real name) told The Coast in January that he still feels the occasional rib pain more than half a year after he says he was assaulted by the Brunswick Street pub’s security staff during a night out at the bar on June 25, 2022.

It was around 3:25am—minutes before closing time. Zach says he was over-served that night but wasn’t disturbing anyone. Three bouncers came to escort him out of the bar. He was “unharmed” while in view of the other patrons, he told The Coast, but once they reached the Alehouse’s back stairwell, there was a “gauntlet of strikes waiting” for him.

“I quickly tore my arms away to protect my face, so I didn’t get a good visual,” he claims, “but there had to be a bare minimum of three people striking me simultaneously.” (The Coast does not have any evidence that Levy or Day were among the alleged group of security staff involved.)

click to enlarge Photo provided. Zach (not his real name) alleges that he was assaulted by “a bare minimum” of three Halifax Alehouse bouncers on June 25, 2022. He says he suffered two black eyes, torn skin on his bicep and a “cracked/broken” rib from the incident.

Zach claims he ended up with “two shiners,” skin torn off his bicep and a “cracked/broken rib” that he claims took nine weeks to heal. He says he opted not to press charges due to “circumstances surrounding my employment.” (For this reason, we’ve granted his request for anonymity.)

Now, he says, he’s reconsidering his reticence to press charges: “They cannot uphold their liquor license obligations and cannot be relied on to mind the well-being of their patrons.”

Zach’s claims against the Alehouse and its bouncers have not been tested in court—and to The Coast’s knowledge, no Alehouse bouncers have been arrested in the wake of the alleged June incident. We’ve reached out to the Alehouse for comment on several occasions by phone, email and in-person. We have yet to receive a reply.

Police investigation into Sawyer’s death continues

Nearly three months since Ryan Michael Sawyer was found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside of the Alehouse in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2022, the HRP has yet to announce any charges or updates in its investigation. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled Sawyer’s death, which stemmed from a reported “disturbance involving several people” at Brunswick and Prince Streets, as a homicide. Police initially arrested one man, but released him without charges. A Dec. 24 HRP release said police were “not looking for any additional suspects.” The HRP has not disclosed any arrests since.

Police have not shared whether the Alehouse or any of its staff are under investigation in Sawyer’s death, but photos provided to The Coast from the night of the incident show a police officer in the upstairs window of the Brunswick Street bar. Sawyer himself was found on Prince Street, not far from the Alehouse’s side door.

click to enlarge Submitted A police officer can be seen in the upstairs window of the Halifax Alehouse around 1:50am on the morning of Dec. 24, 2022.

Several social media reports—as well as a witness who spoke with CBC News—have linked the incident as having involved a bouncer at the Alehouse, but The Coast has not been able to substantiate those accounts at this time. The HRP has declined to comment further.

“With any investigation,” HRP spokesperson Cst. John MacLeod told The Coast in January, “we wouldn’t provide any information in relation to any of the individuals involved until we’re at a position where we’re laying charges, and those charges have been sworn before the courts.” The Coast has reached out to the Alehouse’s ownership and management for comment on what happened on the night of Dec. 23 and morning of Dec. 24. We have yet to receive a reply.

What’s next in court case?

Both Levy and Day will return to Halifax provincial court on Friday, March 31 to enter their pleas. In the interim, the bouncers are prohibited, per court order, from communicating with the 21-year-old alleged victim from October’s incident or venturing within 25 metres of any of his known addresses.