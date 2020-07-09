Lifestyle
Learn your A-B-Seas

Salt-water beaches to visit with your bubble or your boo
Check out our top ocean beaches for spending a scorching summer day. Whether you’re heading for a road trip with pals, taking the dog for a dip or enjoying a long walk on the beach at sunset, there’s something for everyone.

By Seyitan Moritiwon Jul 9, 2020

A letter from the editor

COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year, and the Hot Summer Guide will help you make the most of it.
Hello and welcome to The Coast's 25th annual Hot Summer Guide.

By Kyle Shaw Jul 9, 2020

Lifelong lifeguard sees change over the decades

In the '70s there were up to 40 drownings a year in the province. Now there's usually less than 10.
Mike Melenchuk stopped being a certified lifeguard about a decade ago, but as the executive director of the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society, he's still keeping his feet wet.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Shop local swimwear, whatever your style

With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.
The hunt for the perfect suit meets its match with Simone Prisenberg's splurge-worthy swimwear.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Teach yourself Black Nova Scotian history this summer

Take this summer to study the parts of NS history you never learned about in school.
Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia 10 Cherry Brook Road, Cherry Brook bccnsweb.com Black-led organizations have been working for years to fill in the gaping holes in our history left out by school curriculums.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

The North American Indigenous Games bring the <i>mawiomi</i> home

This month, the largest sporting event the Maritimes has seen since European contact was supposed to take over the city: 5,250 athletes from 756 Indigenous nations were ready to compete in 16 sports as part of the North American Indigenous Games.

By Morgan Mullin Jul 9, 2020

Shut up and drive-in

Get a double dose of escapism this socially distant summer thanks to these four drive-in theatres.
Late Night Radio North Barn Theatre Co. July 10-12 8:30pm; July 17-19 8:30pm latenightradioantigonish.weebly.com for directions and tickets; Ohio Valley, Antigonish County; $25/PWYC

By Alec Martin Jul 9, 2020

Staycation summer

Now’s the perfect time to play tourist in our own city.
A normal summer's day in Halifax has streets throbbing with tourists from far reaches of the world.

By Isabel Buckmaster Jul 9, 2020

Where to go when you gotta go

HRM has a total of 20 public washrooms, the majority of which are at bus terminals and city parks.
Public washrooms are always important, but especially so during COVID-19 when marginalized communities may have less access to retail store and coffee shop washrooms.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Pandemic precautions

Knock knock, it's COVID here
COVID-19 is not over.

By Feleshia Chandler Jul 9, 2020

Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems

Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.
You're planning a weekend road trip.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

A beginners guide to biking to the beach in Halifax

How to get from downtown Halifax to Rainbow Haven with just two wheels and two feet.
What if we told you that you can bike from downtown Halifax to the beach?

By Caora McKenna Jul 9, 2020

The best lakes to lounge at in HRM

Skip the salty sting and float free from riptides at a freshwater beach next time you need to cool off.
Penhorn Beach 70 Penhorn Drive, Dartmouth

By Feleshia Chandler Jul 9, 2020

Paddling towards equal representation in the outdoor industry

Things like canoeing, kayaking and hiking are primarily white. Alexi Rodriguez wants to change that.
Different Strokes Paddle Program launched in HRM in late June with the goal of getting more diverse people into kayaks and out enjoying nature.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

New cone on the block

Halifax’s newest ice cream spot offers soft serve and good vibes.
Saints Supreme Soft Serve is a new pop-up from the folks at Apartment 3 Coffee in Lower Sackville (833 Sackville Drive).

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Get your fix of frozen treats

Nine drool-worthy ice cream spots in HRM
Now that you've indulged in the cotton-candy-coated cones at Saints Supreme Soft Serve, check out all the other cool places in town you can get brain freeze this summer.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Feed your soul at R&B Kitchen

From oxtail to rasta pasta to sweet chili shrimp, the Caribbean spot dishes up daily delights.
R&B Kitchen Order via Instagram @rnbkitchen902, 760 a Main Street, Dartmouth

By Seyitan Moritiwon Jul 9, 2020

Just roll with it

From creamy to crunchy, from dill to lemon, lobster rolls embody all the textures and flavours of summer.
A boiled lobster on a plate can be a lot to deal with.

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Seven crushable cans to fill your cooler with

These new summer sippers come packed for worry-free portability.
Piquette Benjamin Bridge

By Kyle Shaw Jul 9, 2020

Thirst things first

In a city full of outdoor eating and drinking options, here are 12 patios particularly devoted to local brews.
Sourwood Cider 5576 Cornwallis Street

By Victoria Walton Jul 9, 2020

Over 50 events to fill your summer

All the shows to stream and IRL happenings to attend during these precious, sunny days.
July

By Morgan Mullin Jul 9, 2020

