Hot Summer Guide
COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year, and the Hot Summer Guide will help you make the most of it.
Hello and welcome to The Coast's 25th
annual Hot Summer Guide.
By Kyle Shaw
Jul 9, 2020
In the '70s there were up to 40 drownings a year in the province. Now there's usually less than 10.
Mike Melenchuk stopped being a certified lifeguard about a decade ago, but as the executive director of the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society, he's still keeping his feet wet.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.
The hunt for the perfect suit meets its match with Simone Prisenberg's splurge-worthy swimwear.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
Take this summer to study the parts of NS history you never learned about in school.
Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia
10 Cherry Brook Road, Cherry Brook
bccnsweb.com Black-led organizations have been working for years to fill in the gaping holes in our history left out by school curriculums.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
This month, the largest sporting event the Maritimes has seen since European contact was supposed to take over the city: 5,250 athletes from 756 Indigenous nations were ready to compete in 16 sports as part of the North American Indigenous Games.
By Morgan Mullin
Jul 9, 2020
Get a double dose of escapism this socially distant summer thanks to these four drive-in theatres.
Late Night Radio
North Barn Theatre Co.
July 10-12 8:30pm; July 17-19 8:30pm
latenightradioantigonish.weebly.com for directions and tickets; Ohio Valley, Antigonish County; $25/PWYC
By Alec Martin
Jul 9, 2020
Now’s the perfect time to play tourist in our own city.
A normal summer's day in Halifax has streets throbbing with tourists from far reaches of the world.
By Isabel Buckmaster
Jul 9, 2020
HRM has a total of 20 public washrooms, the majority of which are at bus terminals and city parks.
Public washrooms are always important, but especially so during COVID-19 when marginalized communities may have less access to retail store and coffee shop washrooms.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
Knock knock, it's COVID here
COVID-19 is not over.
By Feleshia Chandler
Jul 9, 2020
Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.
You're planning a weekend road trip.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
Skip the salty sting and float free from riptides at a freshwater beach next time you need to cool off.
Penhorn Beach
70 Penhorn Drive, Dartmouth
By Feleshia Chandler
Jul 9, 2020
Things like canoeing, kayaking and hiking are primarily white. Alexi Rodriguez wants to change that.
Different Strokes Paddle Program launched in HRM in late June with the goal of getting more diverse people into kayaks and out enjoying nature.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
Halifax’s newest ice cream spot offers soft serve and good vibes.
Saints Supreme Soft Serve is a new pop-up from the folks at Apartment 3 Coffee in Lower Sackville (833 Sackville Drive).
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
Nine drool-worthy ice cream spots in HRM
Now that you've indulged in the cotton-candy-coated cones at Saints Supreme Soft Serve, check out all the other cool places in town you can get brain freeze this summer.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
From oxtail to rasta pasta to sweet chili shrimp, the Caribbean spot dishes up daily delights.
R&B Kitchen
Order via Instagram @rnbkitchen902, 760 a Main Street, Dartmouth
By Seyitan Moritiwon
Jul 9, 2020
From creamy to crunchy, from dill to lemon, lobster rolls embody all the textures and flavours of summer.
A boiled lobster on a plate can be a lot to deal with.
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
These new summer sippers come packed for worry-free portability.
Piquette Benjamin Bridge
By Kyle Shaw
Jul 9, 2020
In a city full of outdoor eating and drinking options, here are 12 patios particularly devoted to local brews.
Sourwood Cider
5576 Cornwallis Street
By Victoria Walton
Jul 9, 2020
All the shows to stream and IRL happenings to attend during these precious, sunny days.
July
By Morgan Mullin
Jul 9, 2020