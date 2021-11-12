Best of Halifax

Best Dancer

GOLD WINNER

Cavell Holland
website

SILVER WINNER

Kelsy Gillis
website

BRONZE WINNER

Ariel McDonald

Previous: Best Dance Company / Group
Next: Best Drag Performer

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation