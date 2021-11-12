Best of Halifax

Best Burger

GOLD WINNER

Darrell's Restaurant
5576 Fenwick Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Battery Park Beer Bar
62 Ochterloney Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Side Hustle Snack Bar
899 Portland Street
website

Previous: Best Brunch
Next: Best Burrito

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation