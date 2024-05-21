 Summer event season is almost here: celebrate with Atlantic Lottery | Advertiser Content | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Summer event season is almost here: celebrate with Atlantic Lottery

Summer is right around the corner, which means that along with warm weather, long days and cozy evenings spent outside, Atlantic Lottery is gearing up for an exciting season of events ahead.

There’s so much to look forward to in the next few months. From lively community gatherings and open-air concerts to exhilarating festivals and food crawls, Atlantic Canada explodes with hundreds of diverse activities every summer, ensuring there's something for everyone to experience.

Atlantic Lottery is Atlantic Canada’s only 100 per cent legal and government regulated provider of online gambling and sports-betting products, however, they are much more than just a gaming provider. As a publicly owned corporation, Atlantic Canadians are at the heart of everything Atlantic Lottery does. They believe in supporting our local communities, giving back and celebrating all that makes this region so unique.

That’s why Atlantic Lottery’s sponsorship program proudly sponsors more than 100 festivals and events each year that have important cultural, social and economic impacts in our region. After several years of necessary cancellations and restrictions, festival season is back in full swing and Atlantic Lottery has never been more thrilled to help local communities come together and celebrate.

Many important events have been sponsored through the program already this year, with even more coming up this month, including the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Paddlefest Music & Nature Festival in St. Andrews, N.B., and Argyle Street Kitchen Party in Halifax, N.S.

To see the full list of events sponsored by Atlantic Lottery this year or to apply for support for your own event, visit alc.ca.

