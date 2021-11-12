Best of Halifax

Best Radio Show

GOLD WINNER

Virgin Mornings Turk Megan and Amateur Alex
SILVER WINNER

Q104 BJ & The Q Morning Crew
BRONZE WINNER

CBC Mainstreet
