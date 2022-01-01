GOLD WINNERLion's Head Tavern
3085 Robie Street
website
SILVER WINNERFreeman’s Little New York
1726 Grafton Street
website
BRONZE WINNEROld Port Pub
900 Windmill Road
website
“It’s all about the breading,” says Joseph Mackinnon, manager of Halifax’s pick for Best Chicken Wings. He won’t say what exactly the Hydrostone pub does to make the chicken wings so irresistible: “It’s a secret recipe.” If you roll up to Lion’s Head for wing Tuesday you’ll find there's a wing for everybody, whatever your flavour preference or spice tolerance. “We’ve got everything,” Mackinnon says. But it’s not just the chicken wings that keep people coming back to Lions Head every Tuesday. “It's more about the environment and how you make people feel when they come,” he says. “We all try to make conversation with you, we don't just give you your wings and walk away.”