First look at Aroma Maya, Dartmouth’s new donut delight

It’s well past the morning rush when The Coast visits Aroma Maya Coffee + Donuts on a Friday. No matter. The colourful Prince Albert Road bakery and cafe is still brimming with regulars, even by 1pm. One customer orders a four-pack of donuts to go—an Eggnog Glazed, one Funfetti, two Nova Creams. Another eyes the Valley Apple Fritters. Chatter hums from the window-facing tables. Business as usual, according to manager Lauryn Harris. Never mind if the donut shop has been open for just over three weeks, and its location—sandwiched next to a Needs Convenience, on a busy stretch of Nova Scotia Trunk Highway 7—is not exactly a walk-in destination. The parking lot is always full.

“In the beginning,” Harris tells The Coast, “we started off with 500 donuts, or something like that... The first day, we sold out by 1 or 2pm—and we hadn’t even had our grand opening.” They upped their daily donut supply to 700. “And that wasn’t enough.” They sold out by 2pm. Now? On a “good day,” Harris says, they’re serving up 900 donuts—all brought in fresh from Enfield every morning.



click to enlarge Martin Bauman / The Coast The Prince Albert Road location of Aroma Maya marks the coffee and donut chain's fifth location in Nova Scotia.

The Dartmouth location of Aroma Maya marks the first Halifax expansion in a budding coffee and bakery enterprise from North River. Founded in 2014 as a coffee roastery, it began as a passion project by Acadia University student Sergio Garrido. Born in Guatemala, the music student-turned-business major had grown up steeped in coffee culture. He roasted his own beans in Wolfville and sold them online out of his dorm room.

“We use a slow-roasting process that allows the sugars in the coffee beans to caramelize as opposed to burn,” Garrido told SaltWire in 2018.

He and his wife, Kristi, opened their first brick-and-mortar cafe in Truro in November 2020. They crowdfunded $5,000 to open a second Truro location in April 2021. Today, they have five Aroma Maya locations across Nova Scotia, including a main bakery in Enfield.



click to enlarge Sergio Garrido / Instagram Aroma Maya founder Sergio Garrido greets customers at his newly-opened Dartmouth location on Oct. 14, 2023.

The donut menu—16 flavours in all—rotates on a monthly basis, Harris tells The Coast. Some staples, including the Classic Cookie Dough (picture a glazed donut with a scoop of chocolate chip dough in the middle), remain from month to month. Others, like the Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, are seasonal offerings.

So, where to start? Harris has a soft spot for the Birthday Party flavour.

“It's funny, because I’m not usually a cake donut person,” she says, “but it just melts in your mouth—and it makes me feel like a little kid when I’m eating it. And it just makes me very happy.”