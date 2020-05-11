COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 11, 2020

Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's arts streaming guide May 11-17

Your can't-miss streams to keep social despite the distance.

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge Reeny Smith, local R&B royalty, performs Tuesday night. - IAMREENY.COM SCREENSHOT
  • iamreeny.com screenshot
  • Reeny Smith, local R&B royalty, performs Tuesday night.

Monday May 11

Trivia for Shut-ins

Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.

DIY Fabric Flowers Tutorial

Nocturne, art's biggest night out, is aiming to help us keep in the creative spirit while we all stay in. The fall fest has announced it'll be teaming up with local artists to share some DIY tutorials over the next month. (Your paint night could never!) First up? Emily Lawrence shows how to DIY some fabric flowers out of scraps and some buttons. Peep the tutorial here.

Tuesday May 12

Reeny Smith

The local R&B royalty brings her soaring singing voice to a 7:30pm Facebook livestream that'll take your spirits skyward. Get to know Smith—and her excellent, empowering album WWII: Strength. Courage. Love. here.

Dog Island live

Your fave local, culturally marxist podcast goes live as part of Mayworks 2020 festival lineup. Things kick off on Twitch at 7pm.

Kristen Martell

The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook or Instagram at 10pm to follow along and bliss out.

Thursday May 14

T. Thomason

The powerhouse voice and killer guitar behind one of 2019's best albums delivers a Facebook livestream that promises to be equal parts sparkle and scar tissue. It kicks off at 7pm and if you're not already able to sing along word-for-word, you can catch up here (thank us later).

Rey D. w/Mahalia Smith

From hip hop to reggae, this double bill will cover all your musical cravings. Catch it at 7pm on the African Nova Scotian Music Association's Facebook page.

Friday May 15

Vista

Zuppa Theatre continues to push your mental boundaries of what a play can be—this time, taking you on a virtual walking tour that can be done anywhere (yes, even in your apartment) while asking big questions about what health means and how communities can stay healthy. An app-guided audio tour that was created at a social distance and is made to be experienced that way, the play is part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival. Get the full details here and enjoy the show any time from May 15 to 31.

Behind the Queens: From the creators of Broadway BoyZ

The creators stars of the 2019 Fringe musical revue Broadway BoyZ take us backstage for a glimpse into their worlds. Part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival, it all goes down at 7pm via Facebook livestream.

Michael R. Denny

EVERYSEEKER Fest kicks off with an opening concert by this Mi'kmaw singer, held at 7pm on Facebook Live.

Aquakultre

The neo-soul revival starts with Aquakultre's new LP, Legacy—which is celebrated at this EVERYSEEKER show with a live, acoustic performance and interview with Bria Miller. It's all happening over on Instagram at 8pm.

Saturday May 16

Steve Poltz

An 8pm Facebook livestream by the guy who routinely sells out The Carleton. It's not the same as hitting up the downtown live music gem, but for now it'll do.

Matt Mays

If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Dartmouth High School student scores big scholarship money to study at Dal   (City)
  2. It's quite easy to get RCMP and HRP memorabilia online   (City)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. From day one, advocates knew shooting was linked to domestic violence   (City)
  5. Locked down: Halifax’s police state of emergency   (COVID-19)
  6. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  7. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  8. You can go outside, but don’t fuck it up   (COVID-19)
  9. 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  10. Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's arts streaming guide May 4-10   (The Scene)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.