Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's arts streaming guide May 11-17

Reeny Smith, local R&B royalty, performs Tuesday night.
Monday May 11
Trivia for Shut-ins
Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game
from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream
. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.
DIY Fabric Flowers Tutorial
Nocturne
, art's biggest night out, is aiming to help us keep in the creative spirit while we all stay in. The fall fest has announced it'll be teaming up with local artists to share some DIY tutorials over the next month. (Your paint night could never!) First up? Emily Lawrence shows how to DIY some fabric flowers out of scraps and some buttons. Peep the tutorial here
.
Tuesday May 12
Reeny Smith
The local R&B royalty brings her soaring singing voice to a 7:30pm Facebook livestream
that'll take your spirits skyward. Get to know Smith—and her excellent, empowering album WWII: Strength. Courage. Love. here
.
Dog Island live
Your fave local, culturally marxist podcast goes live as part of Mayworks 2020
festival lineup. Things kick off on Twitch at 7pm
.
Kristen Martell
The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook
or Instagram
at 10pm to follow along and bliss out.
Thursday May 14
T. Thomason
The powerhouse voice and killer guitar behind one of 2019's best albums delivers a Facebook livestream
that promises to be equal parts sparkle and scar tissue. It kicks off at 7pm and if you're not already able to sing along word-for-word, you can catch up here
(thank us later).
Rey D. w/Mahalia Smith
From hip hop to reggae, this double bill will cover all your musical cravings. Catch it at 7pm on the African Nova Scotian Music Association's Facebook page
.
Friday May 15
Vista
Zuppa Theatre continues to push your mental boundaries of what a play can be—this time, taking you on a virtual walking tour that can be done anywhere (yes, even in your apartment) while asking big questions about what health means and how communities can stay healthy. An app-guided audio tour that was created at a social distance and is made to be experienced that way, the play is part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival
. Get the full details here
and enjoy the show any time from May 15 to 31.
Behind the Queens: From the creators of Broadway BoyZ
The creators stars of the 2019 Fringe musical revue Broadway BoyZ
take us backstage for a glimpse into their worlds. Part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival
, it all goes down at 7pm via Facebook livestream
.
Michael R. Denny
EVERYSEEKER Fest
kicks off with an opening concert by this Mi'kmaw singer, held at 7pm on Facebook Live
.
Aquakultre
The neo-soul revival starts with Aquakultre's new LP, Legacy
—which is celebrated at this EVERYSEEKER
show with a live, acoustic performance and interview with Bria Miller. It's all happening over on Instagram at 8pm
.
Saturday May 16
Steve Poltz
An 8pm Facebook livestream
by the guy who routinely sells out The Carleton. It's not the same as hitting up the downtown live music gem, but for now it'll do.
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm
.