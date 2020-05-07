SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 7, 2020

EVERYSEEKER Festival moves online, continues melting your mind with offbeat art

Over 35 free, streamable pieces of programming means the head trip can't stop/won't stop.

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM

NAT Chantel told The Coast in 2019 that, to her, sound is "a way to say 'I'm here'." - MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON PHOTO
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON PHOTO
  • NAT Chantel told The Coast in 2019 that, to her, sound is "a way to say 'I'm here'."
The festival formerly known as OBEY knows that, while we still have to keep our distance socially, nothing need stop our minds converging under art's wild and varied umbrella. And, by moving to a completely online, 100 percent free festival, EVERYSEEKER is making sure of just that. From May 15 to June 30, a series of performances ranging from alt-R&B to experimental pop to performance art will beam through your phone and remind you, even if it's only for a minute, how art will be what gets us through this (along with washing our hands, obvs).

While the entire lineup looks fire (and exact showtimes are still TBD), a few early stars piquing our interest include the Toronto neo-soul singer Kwento; the mystical rap of Charlottetown's LXVNDR; the soul-awakening sound art of  Halifax's own NAT Chantel (shown above) and the DJ/mixing of NYC artist TRNSGNDR/VHS.

Peep the full lineup—including a show by this week's Coast cover star, Aquakulturehere.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

The Scene

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.