EVERYSEEKER Festival moves online, continues melting your mind with offbeat art

he festival formerly known as OBEY knows that, while we still have to keep our distance socially, nothing need stop our minds converging under art's wild and varied umbrella. And, by moving to, EVERYSEEKER is making sure of just that., a series of performances ranging from alt-R&B to experimental pop to performance art will beam through your phone and remind you, even if it's only for a minute, how art will be what gets us through this (along with washing our hands, obvs).While the entire lineup looks fire (and exact showtimes are still TBD), a few early stars piquing our interest include the Toronto neo-soul singer Kwento ; the mystical rap of Charlottetown's LXVNDR ; the soul-awakening sound art of Halifax's own NAT Chantel (shown above) and the DJ/mixing of NYC artist TRNSGNDR/VHS Peep the full lineup—including a show by this week's Coast cover star, Aquakulture

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!