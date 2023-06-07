Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in June 2023

W

Billy Elliot: The Musical

Tuesday-Friday 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday 2pm & 7:30pm, To June 18, Neptune Theatre, tickets from $38 [Theatre]

Scotia Festival of Music A world leader in chamber and classical music, the Scotia Festival of Music is a chance to see a star-studded roster of musicians flex and flaunt their indomitable talent. From intimate recitals to debutings of new works, get your fix at the fest’s full listings. To June 11, Dalhousie Arts Centre, festival passes and ticket bundles vary [Music]

STAGES Theatre Festival A celebration of theatre in all its forms, STAGES presents a mix of live script readings and fully fledged productions at its annual event. (The name is a play on the idea of presenting works at various stages of the artistic process, and you can choose your preferred level via the fest’s handy, colour-coded event listings.) A musical about Frenchy’s, everyone’s favourite thrift shop? A standing-room-only performance by indie pop icon Vivek Shraya of her newest album? Yup, there’s lots to see at STAGES. June 6-11, Alderney Landing, festival passes $50 [Theatre]

The Awed Couple Two neighbours with little in common form an unlikely friendship during mutual hardships in this play. June 8-11, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets $20.50

Lennie Gallant One of the nation’s most lauded singer-songwriters plays at The Carleton as part of the venue’s anniversary concert series. June 8-9, The Carleton, tickets $46 [Music]

Wildfire Recovery Concert w/Matt Mays, Neon Dreams, Jenn Grant, Classified, Joel Plaskett Emergency and more June 9, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $20-$200 [Music]

Not A Boiler Room V3: Playgirl w/Aniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiita, Nick Hood, Woadie Toronto DJ Playgirl headlines this all-night dance party. June 9, The Marquee, tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of show [Music]

Boots & Bitches A country-themed drag show filled with local royalty. June 10, The Marquee, tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of show [Performance]



Rich Aucoin album release show Halifax’s alt-pop prince comes home from a tour in Japan to play a Seahorse gig in support of his newest album, Is This Real Life? June 10, 9:30pm, Seahorse Tavern, tickets $15 in advance, $20 on show day [Music]

Kellie Loder June 10, 2pm, The Carleton, tickets $34.50 [Music]

Shania Twain Let’s go, girls! June 12, Scotiabank Centre, sold out [Music]

Terror Vision screens The Thing Horror heads, take note: Terror Vision is a new screening series daylighting classic scary movies from all eras, beginning with the 1980s flick The Thing. June 14, 7pm, Cineplex Cinemas Lower Sackville, tickets $14

EVERYSEEKER Festival A fest that offers a bit of everything, from live readings to music to performance art, EVERYSEEKER is like a tasting menu of adventurous and avant-garde fun. The fest is free and full of cool stuff, but we’re especially excited about poet Arielle Twist’s June 14 show at St. George’s Round Church and Sun Ra Arkestra’s June 16 Central Library concert. June 14-18, free but registration required, see full listings and details on everyseeker.com

Three Sheet A reunion of the fabled hip hop group for The Carleton’s anniversary concert series. June 15-16, The Carleton, tickets $23 [Music]

Full Circle Festival Set on the shores of the Avon River, this sweet fest marks the summer solstice (a few days early this year, but still) with a music lineup that skews folk-focused. Polaris shortlister Kelly McMichael, Juno nominee Mama’s Broke and buzzy new act Valmy are all on deck, so get thee to Newport Landing already! June 16-18, Newport Landing, NS, tickets $43.93-$134.46

Sun Ra Arkestra at EVERYSEEKER A free set by the genre-defining jazz ensemble is a gift too good to miss. June 16, 7pm, Halifax Central Library, free but registration required



Capella Regalis Choirs Season Finale Concert

June 18, 4pm, Cathedral Church of All Saints, tickets from $20

Alfie Zappacosta The Juno-winning “Overload” singer plays The Carleton as part of the venue’s anniversary concert series. June 21-22, The Carleton, tickets $40.25 [Music]

Halifax Independent Filmmakers’ Festival June 21-24, Light House Arts Centre, tickets from $12, festival passes from $30 [Film]

Jay Gatto's Night of Comedy June 22, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $39.75-$280.75 [Comedy]

Mawita’jik Pow Wow June 23-25, Zatzman Sportsplex, mawitajik.ca for details

ABBA Cadabra: A tribute to the music and magic of ABBA For any and all aspiring dancing queens. June 24, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69 [Music]

Laura Gallant album release show June 25, 6pm, The Bus Stop Theatre, pay what you can

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Lightning strikes, maybe once, maybe twice—and this is your shot to celebrate the 1970s rock legend. June 25, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $56.25-$65.50 [Music]

The Queers w/Teenage Bottlerocket Problematic punk princes The Queers stop in Halifax as part of an extensive Canadian tour. Opening act Teenage Bottlerocket brings silly, Blink-182 vibes. June 28, The Seahorse Tavern, tickets $30 in advance, $40 on show day [Music]

Buckcherry w/Dali Van Gogh, Diamond City June 29, The Marquee, tickets $40 in advance, $50 on show day [Music]

2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo June 30-July 3, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $31-$159 [Performance]



Antigone: By Fire Two Planks and A Passion Theatre—the outdoor outpost of drama in Canning, NS—kicks off its 2023 season on June 30. One of the two plays it’ll mount this summer? Kate Besworth’s adaptation of Sophocles' tale of a girl who pushes back against society in the name of family. This show is Two Plank’s fireside show, meaning it happens post-sunset and lit by flame. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm from June 30-Aug. 19, tickets from $25 for adults [Theatre]

The Wind in the Willows Two Planks and A Passion Theatre—the outdoor outpost of drama in Canning, NS—kicks off its 2023 season on June 30. One of the two plays it’ll mount this summer? A new musical adaptation of the all-ages classic The Wind in the Willows, a tale of friendship and belonging. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm; Sundays at 2pm from June 30-Aug. 19, tickets from $25 for adults

Dis-drag 19+ double feature An adults-only, Disney-themed drag show. June 30, 6:30pm or 9:30pm, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets $25