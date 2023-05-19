 Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Cast and creators of Me, My Mom & Sharmila, a feature that wrapped shooting in Nova Scotia recently.
Shut Up & Colour Pictures/Baby Daal Productions via Variety
Cast and creators of Me, My Mom & Sharmila, a feature that wrapped shooting in Nova Scotia recently.

Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news

Scene and heard: What's being filmed, streamed and screened in Halifax and across Nova Scotia.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Temperatures keep heating up in Halifax as summer’s arrival looms, but one corner that’s already red-hot? The city’s film and TV sector, which is riding an ever-rising wave according to statistics from the province (“The film industry contributed about $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22 up from about $78 million in 2019-20 and $91.6 million in 2020-21,” says a release from last June). The fair weather also marks high season for filming, with more and more productions yelling “action” during this time of year. Here on Team Coast, we’re keeping track of industry buzz all season long, from what’s filming where to which new projects are being green-lit to how to stream the shows and series being made here.


Now, let’s get roll this week’s scene news:


Mother's Skin goes international

Leah Johnston’s short film Mother’s Skin—in which a neglected child attempts to cope with her mother’s depression—is continuing to make waves long after its 2022 release: Aside from star Briar Mosher taking home her first Screen Nova Scotia ACTRA Outstanding Performance award at only six years old for her turn in the flick, it is gaining attention on the festival circuit, shortlisted for the Shanghai International Film Fest and also screening in competition at Olhar de Cinema in Brazil. Peep the trailer below:

Mother's Skin - Teaser from Leah Johnston on Vimeo.


Screen Nova Scotia gives 2023 industry awards

Speaking of Screen Nova Scotia, the industry association’s annual awards were held last weekend. Best Feature Film went to Ashley McKenzie’s second feature, Queens of the Qing Dynasty. Halifax writer-director-actor Koumbie’s debut feature Bystanders also did well, netting two ACTRA Outstanding Performance awards. Peep our full recap of the awards here.

Related
The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners: As the local film biz booms, these movies stand out from an ever-growing pack.


Local director goes To The Moon

Kevin Hartford, whose 2022 flick Lemon Squeezy documented a promposal gone biblically wrong, is preparing to go to camera on his next feature film, To The Moon, this summer. The flick tells the story of a single dad coming out at 40 and the daughter who often ends up parenting him instead. In typical Hartford fashion, though, the story doesn't stop there: The dysfunctional family and their friends must come together to stop the moon from crashing into the earth. Get the vibe for Hartford's signature dry humour and big drama mix with this Lemon Squeezy trailer:



Amrit Kaur's Nova Scotia stay wraps

Me, My Mom & Sharmila—the feature directorial debut from lauded queer Muslim writer-director Fawzia Mirza—has wrapped shooting. Tracing the separate coming-of-age stories of a mother and daughter against the backdrop of a shared Bollywood fantasy, it began filming in the province late last year. It also has star power to spare, courtesy of 

The Sex Lives of College Girls's Amrit Kaur leading turn.

Thom Fitzgerald is filming another soon-to-be queer classic

Legendary Halifax writer-director Thom Fitzgerald (Stage
Mother, The Hanging Garden, we could go on)—one of the OG Nova Scotian filmmakers—is back with another flick that has finished filming: Aversion. The feature sounds very One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest meets Boy Erased: “After a gay couple is bashed in 1963, Ryan’s parents commit him to a mental hospital for aversion therapy to straighten him out. Once inside, Ryan realizes the hospital is infested with strange, faceless creatures that stalk the patients,” reads a project summary.


Watch for Sharp Corners

Another locally shot flick in production? Sharp Corners. Written and directed by Jason Buxton, the film follows the seemingly idyll country life of couple Josh and Rachel MacAulay, who witness two car accidents by the sharp corner near their home. While Rachel would rather forget the incidents, Josh sees himself as the first responder the hazard needs.


Hollywood writers' strike continues

And against all this, the Hollywood writers’ strike continues stateside. As The Coast previously reported, Screen Nova Scotia has stated to its members that the ongoing American work stoppage doesn’t affect Canadian productions, but “Productions filming under Writers Guild of America contracts may experience disruptions, as American writers and producers will not be allowed to work on new scripts or make any script changes until negotiations are settled.”


Related
What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?: The industry’s first work stoppage in 16 years may mean delays in visiting productions.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

By Morgan Mullin

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

By Morgan Mullin

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (2)
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

By Morgan Mullin

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group