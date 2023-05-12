 What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film? | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
FROM is one of the many American-led productions that shoots in Nova Scotia.
IMDb screenshot
FROM is one of the many American-led productions that shoots in Nova Scotia.

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

The industry’s first work stoppage in 16 years may mean delays in visiting productions.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

The first Hollywood work stoppage in 16 years—the film and TV industry’s first strike since 2007—has brought many productions to a halt, and even late-night shows like Saturday Night Live have gone dark. As the Writers Guild of America—which represents 11,500 TV and film writers, according to The New York Times—goes up against major Hollywood studios, looking for increases to stagnant wages in the face of the new streaming economy, those of us who love watching stories unfold are now getting to see one develop off-screen.


But what does the stateside strike mean for Nova Scotia sets and crews?


In lieu of a statement to The Coast, today Screen Nova Scotia shared the bulletin it delivered to members when news of the strike broke May 2. “The Writer's Guild of Canada (WGC) has complete jurisdiction over Canadian writers. Productions with Canadian-resident writers working under a Writers Guild of Canada contract will not be impacted,” the note from SNS executive director Laura Mackenzie says. “Productions filming under Writers Guild of America contracts may experience disruptions, as American writers and producers will not be allowed to work on new scripts or make any script changes until negotiations are settled. Traditionally, American labour strikes in our industry have not resulted in picket lines in Canada. If you are a member of the WGC, you may have certain obligations and you should reach out to the WGC directly for direction.”


The memo wraps with Mackenzie adding that SNS members will be updated as the situation continues. For now, industry rumours are swirling that some American-headed shows that shoot in Halifax could experience delays in returning to the province for filming, but both SNS and ACTRA Maritimes, the regional performers guild, have yet to confirm or deny these speculations.


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (2)

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

By Morgan Mullin

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

By Morgan Mullin

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (2)

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

By Morgan Mullin

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group