The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

O n Saturday night, the who's who of local film poured into Casino Nova Scotia's Schooner Room, a sold-out crowd of industry insiders ready to see what Nova Scotian films would be crowned by Screen Nova Scotia's annual awards.



Here's a recap of who won what:



Best Feature Film went to A shley McKenzie’s second feature, Queens of the Qing Dynasty. Best Documentary went to On The Fringe, producer Nancy Kenny and director Cory Thibert's flick following a crew of performers on the Fringe Festival circuit. The Women In Film and Television—Atlantic Director award, meanwhile, went to Jackie Torrens for the critically-acclaimed feature documentary Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille, a multi-generational true-crime family saga told with the help of miniatures.



Local filmmaker Koumbie's flick Bystanders—which follows the fallout amongst a group of lifelong friends after one is outed as an abuser—took home two ACTRA Outstanding Performance awards, for the work of actors Taylor Olson and Marlee Sansom. Other actors who were celebrated include Briar Mosher in the short Mother's Skin and Phoebe Rex's work in the show Kids vs Aliens.



Makeup artist Betty Belmore took home the WIFT-AT Film Crew Excellence Award, while Rob Aske won WIFT-AT's Community Recognition Award.



Jonathan Torrens's series Vollies—a comedy about volunteer fire fighters that's for fans of Corner Gas—was awarded Best Television Series: Scripted. Series actor Greg Vardy, meanwhile, took home the Groundbreaking Performance award.



Tori Flemming and Morgan Salter's flick Keeper won Best Short Film, while Best Animated Series went to season three of the Nickelodeon

series The Casagrandes.

