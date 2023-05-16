 The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Screen Nova Scotia
Ashley McKenzie’s second feature, Queens of the Qing Dynasty, won Best Picture.

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

As the local film biz booms, these movies stand out from an ever-growing pack.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
On Saturday night, the who's who of local film poured into Casino Nova Scotia's Schooner Room, a sold-out crowd of industry insiders ready to see what Nova Scotian films would be crowned by Screen Nova Scotia's annual awards.

Here's a recap of who won what:

Best Feature Film went to Ashley McKenzie’s second feature, Queens of the Qing Dynasty. Best Documentary went to On The Fringe, producer Nancy Kenny and director Cory Thibert's flick following a crew of performers on the Fringe Festival circuit. The Women In Film and Television—Atlantic Director award, meanwhile, went to Jackie Torrens  for the critically-acclaimed feature documentary Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille, a multi-generational true-crime family saga told with the help of miniatures.

Local filmmaker Koumbie's flick Bystanders—which follows the fallout amongst a group of lifelong friends after one is outed as an abuser—took home two ACTRA Outstanding Performance awards, for the work of actors Taylor Olson and Marlee Sansom. Other actors who were celebrated include Briar Mosher in the short Mother's Skin and Phoebe Rex's work in the show Kids vs Aliens.

Makeup artist Betty Belmore took home the WIFT-AT Film Crew Excellence Award, while Rob Aske won WIFT-AT's Community Recognition Award.

Jonathan Torrens's series Vollies—a comedy about volunteer fire fighters that's for fans of Corner Gas—was awarded Best Television Series: Scripted. Series actor Greg Vardy, meanwhile, took home the Groundbreaking Performance award.

Tori Flemming and Morgan Salter's flick Keeper won Best Short Film, while Best Animated Series went to season three of the Nickelodeon
series The Casagrandes.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

By Morgan Mullin

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (2)

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax producer Terry Greenlaw has new film, Wildhood director Bretten Hannam funds new movie, and more in this week’s film news

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

By Morgan Mullin

What does the Hollywood writers’ strike mean for Nova Scotia film?

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (2)

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group