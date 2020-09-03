What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend

If a hurricane couldn't stop the Halifax Fringe, why would a pandemic? Here, as part of the 30th indie theatre fest, magician Vincenzo Ravina delivers an interactive, virtual show via Zoom that'll knock your socks off.

Another star-stacked songwriters' circle, featuring Halifax's answer to Fiona Apple, Kim Harris—whose 2020 recordhas basically kept some members of Team Coast going this pandemic.

