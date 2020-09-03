What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend

-
Keonté Beals will be performing at the Halifax Urban Folk Festival this Friday. We hope he plays his new single, the addictive and timely "King".
Friday September 4
Because I Have A Voice: Hip Hop for Mental Health
The Bluenose Ability Arts & Film Festival's free evening show is already at capacity—and with a lineup featuring Classified, Quake Matthews, MAJE, Jody Upshaw and more, it's hardly a surprise. As of press time, though, the 4pm show (which has the same lineup) still has some spots left, so get on it and smash the eventbrite link
.
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street, 4pm & 8pm, free, eventbrite.ca
Creed
Michael B. Jordan. Need we say more? OK, what if we add that this outdoor screening is free? See ya there!
Ecole Du Bois-Joli, 211 Avenue du Portage, Dartmouth, 8:30pm free, showtix4u.com
Halifax Urban Folk Festival: Catherine MacLellan w/Dennis Ellsworth, Natan Wiley, Zamani, Breagh Isabel, Keonté Beals
Seeing as two of our favourite songs this summer were by Beals and Zamani (that's "King"
and "Outside"
, respectively), we know this songwriters' circle will be lit.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, thecarleton.ca for tickets and details
Saturday September 5
Savour The Sea From A Distance
If a hurricane couldn't stop the Halifax Fringe, why would a pandemic? Here, as part of the 30th indie theatre fest, magician Vincenzo Ravina delivers an interactive, virtual show via Zoom that'll knock your socks off.
Sept 5, 6pm; Sept 6, 3pm, tickethalifax.com for details, PWYC
HUFF: Mo Kenney w/Adam Baldwin, Kim Harris, Deves Matwawana, Jon Samuel, Keeper E
Another star-stacked songwriters' circle, featuring Halifax's answer to Fiona Apple, Kim Harris—whose 2020 record Heirloom
has basically kept some members of Team Coast going this pandemic.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, thecarleton.ca for tickets and details
Caddyshack
How much more meta does it get than watching Caddyshack
on a golf course? Email communications@oakfield.ca for tix so you can take part in this fresh air screening, held on the Oakfield Golf & Country Club grounds.
Oakfield Golf & Country Club, 6055 Nova Scotia Trunk 2, Enfield,
ommunications@oakfield.ca for tickets and details
The Mellotones
Halifax's favourite eight-piece party band hits the new S | E | A Waterfront Theatre. Wanna know how the band builds its dance floor heating setlists? Check out the magic here
.
S | E | A Waterfront Theatre, 1521 Lower Water Street, 8pm, $30/each for a group of 10-$95 for VIP seats for two, tickethalifax.com
Sunday September 6
Adam Baldwin & The Lake City Motor Band
The Duke of Dartmouth gives you the gift of a long weekend show, performing at the new S | E | A Waterfront Theatre. Consider it your RDI of Telecaster-laced tunes.
S | E | A Waterfront Theatre, 1521 Lower Water Street, 8pm, $30/each for a group of 10-$95 for VIP seats for two, tickethalifax.com
Ever After
Bear witness to Drew Barrymore's best work at this outdoor showing of the 1998 classic, held outside of the Ecole Du Sommet in Bedford.
Ecole Du Sommet, 500 Larry Uteck Boulevard, 8:30pm, free, showtix4u.com
HUFF: Carleton Stone w/Reeny Smith, Quake Matthews
We can't wait to see Smith's pipes soar IRL again—and having her perform next to one of the city's biggest names in hip hop and a third of Port Cities feels like the perfect amount of sugar on top.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 1-4pm, thecarleton.ca for tickets and details
Monday September 7
Labour Day 2020: A Mayworks Celebration
The festival of working people and the arts and The Halifax-Dartmouth & District Labour Council to deliver the ultimate celebration for workers the world over—all online and all for free. Highlights include the release of a second walking tour app by Zuppa Theatre; An 11am poetry performance by Deirdre Lee and a 7pm showcase by Aquakultre (who created one of 2020's top records
), performing with special guests at The Bus Stop Theatre. Stream the good goings-on all day on both Youtube
and Facebook
.
10am-8pm, free, mayworkshalifax.ca for details and streaming links