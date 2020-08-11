SaltBox
The Scene

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

What's happening in Halifax from August 11-16

All the local live art you need to see—and a few offline things to attend, too.

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge DJ OKAYTK holds down the ones and two as HopYard on Friday night. - OKAYTK.COM
  • okaytk.com
  • DJ OKAYTK holds down the ones and two as HopYard on Friday night.

Wednesday August 12

'80s online music bingo

Halifax's own DJ Fayder delivers this bumpin' mix of hits from the MTV decade while you dab your way to winnings. Tune into the livestream from 7:30pm onwards.
Facebook Live , 7:30-9pm

Backstage with Club Inclusion Theatre

The STAGES Theatre Festival takes you (virtually) backstage with Club Inclusion Theatre as its actors talk about what inspires them to create the characters they play.  7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Thursday August 13

Roadside Scarecrow w/Casual Cries For Help

Dance in the space where country and rock meet thanks to Roadside Scarecrow.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, $7

Rally to fire the NSCAD board

Friends of NSCAD continues its campaign to have Aoife Mac Namara re-instated as the university's president with this demonstration.
Granville Square, Granville Street, noon-1pm

Off The Leash with Jeremy Webb

The artistic director of Neptune Theatre returns with another live episode of his online talk show. Tune in via Facebook Live or Youtube.
Facebook Live or Youtube, 8:30pm

Friday August 14

Tevon Tynes Trio

A Carleton favourite returns for a free gig at the storied space.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free

Acadian Flag Raising

Get ready to celebrate National Acadian Day with this ceremony.
Grand Parade, 1770 Barrington Street, 9-10am

Saltyard Sessions

The Halifax waterfront is always the spot to be come summertime, but every Friday night in August its case grows even stronger as it invites local DJs and musicians to perform free sets. While this week's act is still TBA, past fun has been had thanks to the likes of Reeny Smith and Zamani.
The Saltyard, 1521 Lower Water Street, 4:30-6:30pm, free

Beats & Brews

DJ OKAYTK spins hot wax at HopYard.
HopYard, 2103 Gottingen Street, 9-11pm

Crypthand, Beyond the Code

The STAGES Theatre Festival delivers a look into the source documents that shaped this play about 19th century diarist Anne Lister's first love at boarding school. 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Saturday August 15

Stand Back w/The Legendary Goldblooms

A rock 'n' roll twofer to keep your weekend rollin'.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 9pm-midnight, $8

Bookstore Romance Day

The Dartmouth Book Exchange is celebrating Bookstore Romance Day digitally this year, highlighting authors of the genre on its Facebook page. Tune in Saturday and find your next read.
Facebook, 10am-6pm

Stamp Out Racism Rally

 "Imagine…being surrounded by the sound of drums, beating for 8:46 seconds and when they stop, you have the opportunity to 'Say Their Name' and honour all who have died and suffered the impact of racism… You have the power to make a change and Stomp Out Racism!," say event organizers via Facebook. Get involved by heading to Alderney Landing from 2:30-4pm.
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street, 2:30-4pm

Festival Quinzou 2020

The biggest party for Acadian Day is for sure this one, held online and stuffed to the rafters with local Acadian artists. Stream along via Facebook Live.
Facebook Live, 4-5:30pm

Pop Up Cinema screens Raiders of the Lost Ark

A swell summer drive-in, held outside the BMO Centre. The show starts at dusk.
BMO Centre, 51 Gary Martin Drive, Bedford, 9pm, get tickets at nspopupcinema.ca

Sunday August 16

Wigs & Waffles: A Drag Brunch

The queens from Haus of Rivers do it again, selling out The Carleton for a sickening show—this time, featuring the talent of fellow drag performer Miranda Wrights.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 11:30am-3pm, $10

Fat Chance Vintage and Open Nest Collective Portland Street pop-up

The plus-size focused Instagram reseller goes offline and IRL so you can buy your next 'fit.
Cafe Good Luck, 145 Portland Street, 10am-3pm

East Coast Block Party

A rotating list of Halifax's top DJs bring the block party vibes to the Halifax Waterfront.
The Saltyard, 1521 Lower Water Street, noon-4pm

