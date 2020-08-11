What's happening in Halifax from August 11-16

The STAGES Theatre Festival delivers a look into the source documents that shaped this play about 19th century diarist Anne Lister's first love at boarding school.

The STAGES Theatre Festival takes you (virtually) backstage with Club Inclusion Theatre as its actors talk about what inspires them to create the characters they play.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!