SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Friends of NSCAD mean business at today’s Online Day of Action

The group is rallying to get the provincial government to look into the unexplained actions of NSCAD’s board of governors.

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM

The Friends of NSCAD group is flooding its social media feeds today in solidarity with the recently dismissed, former president Aoife Mac Namara. - FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT
  • Facebook screenshot
  • The Friends of NSCAD group is flooding its social media feeds today in solidarity with the recently dismissed, former president Aoife Mac Namara.

The Friends of NSCAD group is protesting online today to request that the NSCAD board of governors be fired—and that recently deposed Aoife Mac Namara be reinstated as the president of the institution.


The event, Online Day of Action To Fire The NSCAD Board, comes after the Friends’ petition to oust the current board and reinstate Mac Namara reached over 4,000 signatures. (To catch you up: On June 26, the board dismissed Mac Namara as president—and is yet to give an explanation why.)


Brody Weaver, a member of Friends of NSCAD, says the rally is to ensure that the issue keeps getting attention and keeps applying pressure: “Specifically the board’s employers, to potentially ask them to resign,” they say. 


The rally was originally planned as a gathering at the NSCAD Fountain Campus and a short march. However, as a post at FON’s Facebook page says, due to the “extreme heat warning, we have decided to postpone the physical rally and focus on online actions. ”


Instead, FON has created an online action plan, dubbed "six acts of resistance in 60 minutes." The schedule of online happenings includes things like sending emails to the premier and to ministers, asking for an investigation into the board’s behaviour and for Mac Namara to be reinstated; posting photos online and tagging Friends of NSCAD; and, as FON puts it, "calling the Department of Labour and Advanced Education to request a meeting with the minister concerning NSCAD’s crisis."

FON members hope these actions will at least convince the board to explain the decisions behind Mac Namara's dismissal. Weaver says if after the protest the members of the board don’t resign, they hope the provincial ministers interfere with the issue at hand: “And kind of hold at least the governors in council that they have elected, accountable.”

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting July 20   (COVID-19)
  2. Paddling towards equal representation in the outdoor industry   (Hot Summer Guide)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. André Anderson is making a difference   (City)
  5. Defunding the police is still a problem for Board of Police Commissioners   (City)
  6. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  7. NSCAD community wants president Aoife Mac Namara reinstated   (City)
  8. Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems   (Hot Summer Guide)
  9. Gottingen Street returns to its roots with Taking Blk Gottingen   (City)
  10. Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners dips a pinky toe into the defund the police discussion   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Hot Summer Guide

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 1
July 9, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.