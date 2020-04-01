Here's everyone who won at Theatre Nova Scotia's Merritt Awards this week

ALEXA CUDE

The Color Purple's director Kimberley Rampersad, left, with actors Tara Jackson and Karen Burthwright.

W



Outstanding Stage Manager: Robin Munro for Frankenstein by Fire (a Two Planks and a Passion Theatre production).

Outstanding Costume Design: Tamara Marie Kucheran for The Color Purple (a Neptune Theatre production that was the regional premiere of the decorated musical).

Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role: Tara Jackson in The Color Purple (a Neptune Theatre production).



Outstanding Sound Design: Aaron Collier for Lo (or Dear Mr. Wells) (a Neptune Theatre production). Tara Jackson in(a Neptune Theatre production).

Outstanding Technician: Thomas Brookes for The Last Wife (a Neptune Theatre production). (We also couldn't get enough of Stephanie MacDonald's turn as Catherine Parr in the production—read why Thomas Brookes for(a Neptune Theatre production). (We also couldn't get enough of Stephanie MacDonald's turn as Catherine Parr in the production—read why here .)

Outstanding Original Score or Composition: Allen Cole & Ken Schwartz for Frankenstein by Fire (a Two Planks and a Passion Theatre production).



Outstanding Direction: Kimberley Rampersad for The Color Purple (a Neptune Theatre production). Allen Cole & Ken Schwartz for(a Two Planks and a Passion Theatre production).

Outstanding Choreography: Tracy Fanous for Miss 'N Me (an Eastern Front Theatre production).



Outstanding Musical Direction: Sean Mayes for The Color Purple (a Neptune Theatre production).

Tracy Fanous for(an Eastern Front Theatre production).

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role: Karen Burthwright and Janelle Cooper in The Color Purple (a Neptune Theatre production).





Outstanding Production by a New or Emerging Company: The Children (a Keep Good Theatre Company production). (Read about it (a Keep Good Theatre Company production). (Read about it here .)

Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role: The Bridge (a 2b theatre and Neptune Theatre co-production). Jacob Sampson in(a 2b theatre and Neptune Theatre co-production).

Outstanding Scenic Design: Rachel Forbes for The Bridge (a 2b theatre and Neptune Theatre co-production).