Your Guide to KANA’TA: Canada Day 2024

Canada’s birthday is right around the corner and this year, the celebrations are going to look a little different by design.

According to HRM, this year’s Canada Day program was developed in close collaboration with Indigenous communities and is bursting with programming that honours the traditions of the Mi’kmaw Nation and celebrates pan-Indigenous communities that call the municipality home.

KANA’TA: Canada Day 2024 will include the Mawio’mi on the Halifax Waterfront, a Dartmouth Festival Series free concert, a multi-stage experience on the Halifax Waterfront featuring multiple genres of music and to cap it off as usual, the fireworks show at night.

Get pumped because it's going to be a great day!





Official Canada Day Events

Celebrate Canada Day at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

9am-5pm

In honour of Canada’s 157th birthday, enjoy free admission to the Halifax Citadel all day. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the newest indoor exhibit, Fortress Halifax: A City Shaped by Conflict—offering the most comprehensive and inclusive history of Halifax in one location.

Canadian Museum of Immigration FREE admission all day

9:30am-5:30pm

The museum will be open and offering free activities all day including a citizenship ceremony, participatory art, performances and chalk art out front.

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo - Canada Day Parade and bands performances

10-11:30am

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Canada Day Parade is back for 2024. Start your day by lining the streets with friends and family as you witness more than 25 groups and floats from all over the world. This event is always packed with entertainment and artists to wow the whole community. The parade will be followed by some musical performances. Experience music from around the world as bands from the 2014 edition of the Tattoo play on the Halifax waterfront.

Mawio’mi on the Halifax Waterfront

11:30am-11pm

Celebrate KANA’TA Canada Day with a traditional welcome and blessing from our Elders to start the day. Experience Mi’kmaq inspired music from Joe Henry and more, followed by a cultural demo. Bask in the rhythmic beats of Indigenous drums that fill the air with energy and get inspired by traditional and contemporary Mi’kmaq dancers. Families are welcome to enjoy bouncy castles and kids games in the Salter Sands area.

8th Annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration

12:30-4pm

With the support of Canada Day Drumming National Committee, Canada Day Drumming Halifax (CDD Halifax) has successfully organized this annual event since 2017 to celebrate Canada’s birthday with the local immigrant communities—an event that has actually broken the Guinness World Record of simultaneous drumming with 148 Canadian cities and 26 international cities in 13 countries. The CDD Halifax committee has also lined up multicultural performances, including bands, dancing groups, talented individuals, and more.

ANSMA Canada Day Concert

7-10pm

Join the African Nova Scotian Music Association live at Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park for a display of incredible emerging and established artists, including Quoia States, Wave Lord, Casual Cries For Help, Haliey Smith and DJ Riggs.

KANA'TA: Canada Day 2024 Fireworks Display Supported by Canadian Heritage

10pm

Best views will be at The Halifax Waterfront Foundation Wharf stage and our Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park stage. Catch live entertainment with a fireworks finale.

Fore more details on KANA’TA: Canada Day 2024 events, click here.