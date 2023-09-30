 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: The Halifax Wanderers are playoff-bound—and damn, it feels good | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Trevor MacMillan / Canadian Premier League
The Halifax Wanderers celebrate clinching a playoff spot after defeating Forge FC 2-1 on Sept. 30, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: The Halifax Wanderers are playoff-bound—and damn, it feels good

At home to defending champions Forge FC, the Wanderers clinched their spot in a dramatic 2-1 victory on Sept. 30.

By

Triston Henry must be tired of seeing Dan Nimick lined up at the penalty spot. Three times this Canadian Premier League season, the Halifax Wanderers centre-back has bested the Forge FC goalkeeper—and on Saturday, Sept. 30, Nimick made his third penalty count, lifting the Wanderers to a 2-1 victory over the defending CPL champions and sending Halifax into the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 Island Games. The Wanderers needed just a single point to clinch their postseason berth. In a match with everything to play for, they ended up with three—and in doing so, have kept their chance at a second- or third-place finish alive.

In this week’s Wanderer Grounds episode, Coast reporter Martin Bauman is joined by HFX Wanderers FC assistant coach Jorden Feliciano to talk about how Halifax stymied Forge’s well-oiled offense, Massimo Ferrin’s status as a top-10 CPL player and overcoming disappointment in Langley to earn a crucial three points.

(Editor’s note: Martin got excited in the live recording after the match and thought that Halifax had guaranteed they would finish no worse than fourth in the CPL playoff standings. In fact, Atlético Ottawa could still surpass them, but it would require Ottawa winning both on Sunday against York United and next week against Forge FC. The Wanderers would also have to lose to Valour FC on Friday.)

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
