Nikanus Red Dress Leadership awards open for Indigenous women

Indigenous women across Atlantic Canada are being asked to share their stories in hopes of earning the Nikanus Red Dress Leadership Award.

Founded in 2023 in celebration of the North American Indigenous Games being hosted that year in Nova Scotia, the Nikanus Red Dress award is given to young women, aged 15 to 25, who excel in a leadership role in sports, culture or within their community.

Those interested in the award are asked to tell their story about the role sports and culture have played in their journey so far, and how it has helped them better understand themselves and their community. This submission can be completed in the form of a 500-word essay, a video or photography. Applications can also contain creative expressions, such as art and dance.

Four awards of $1,027 will be given out to the selected applicants to use for educational purposes, although applicants do not need to be enrolled in post-secondary education to be eligible. Applications are open until Sep. 27 at 11:59pm.

The award is made possible through a partnership between the North American Indigenous Games Host Committee and the Genevieve Francis Memorial Fund, as well as a donation from Dan and Dorothy Gibson.

Laura Seaboyer, the director of people at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, spoke briefly of the award when it was announced last year.

“The Red Dress Committee’s goal was not only about bringing awareness to the realities Indigenous women face but to empower women and girls in sport and culture,” said Seaboyer. “The legacy of NAIG lives far beyond the memories of the 2023 Games, this award is a genuine testament to the lasting impact.”



click to enlarge Genevieve Francis Memorial Fund Kennah Brant, left, Angelina Taylor, Ally Martin and Erin Denny were the inaugural recipients of the Nikanus Red Dress Leadership award.

The award itself is inspired by a former hockey player for the University of New Brunswick Reds, Jana Headrick, a defender from Garden River First Nation who has used her love of the sport to support her community and its youth.

“Sports play such a crucial role in our relationships to culture, community and overall well-being. The best way to inspire Indigenous women and girls’ participation in sport, is to celebrate those stories of success, achievement and resiliency,” said Headrick when the award was founded. “The Nikanus Red Dress Leadership Award allows us to not only share these stories and acknowledge these inspiring leaders but also provide some support towards future endeavours.”

Last year’s winners were Kennah Brant from Summerside, Erin Denny from Esasoni First Nation, Allison Martin from Membertou First Nation, and Angelina Taylor from Acadia First Nation. All four stories are available on the Genevieve Fund’s website. Those interested in applying for this year’s award can do so here.