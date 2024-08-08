 International conference on intersection of science, philosophy, learning on now in Halifax | Education | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
screenshot_2024-08-08_142058.png
Screenshots: Circulating Knowledge; Instagram / @dalhousie_art_gallery

International conference on intersection of science, philosophy, learning on now in Halifax

Including talk with Mi’kmaw educator Dr. Albert Marshall at the Dal Art Gallery on Friday

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

The Circulating Knowledge: 20 Years On international conference, presented by the University of King’s College, began Wednesday and runs until Saturday, Aug 10. A list of speakers and events can be found here. “The conference is an opportunity for people to look at how knowledge moves around, globally, across cultures, and that it's not a one-way direction from the so-called ‘West’’ into the rest of the world, but rather reciprocal knowledge accumulation throughout the centuries,” says Gordon McOuat, conference program committee chair and Inglis professor of Science Studies at King’s.

“Having this [conference] in Halifax is, in one way, a celebration of the beginning of this kind of dialogue that happened 20 years ago with a conference by the same name.”

Researchers in the fields of history and philosophy of science and technology and science and technology studies are part of a series of talks, roundtables, special events and an international virtual exhibit held throughout the conference. All events are hybrid, happening in person and online. The online portal of event listings is here.

A special event within the conference with Mi’kmaw Elder Dr. Albert Marshall on the concept of Etuaptmumk (Two-Eyed Seeing) is happening at the Dalhousie Art Gallery on Friday Aug. 9, at 7pm. Marshall, a proud member of the Moose Clan of the Mi’kmaw Nation, lives in Unama’ki, the area of unceded Mi’kmaq territory also known as Cape Breton. Marshall is a Mi’kmaw speaker and educator who is key in developing and teaching about Etuaptmumk, the concept of cross-cultural understanding between all knowledge traditions, especially traditional Indigenous knowledge. Marshall has also worked to develop the Integrative Science Program at Cape Breton University and is a leading Mi’kmaw voice on environmental issues and the powerful teachings that work within and through the Mi’kmaw language.

At his talk this Friday, Marshall will explain the purpose and approach of topics through the dual lens of Etuaptmumk. The vent has already received an enormous amount of interest, and seating in the gallery is limited and first—come—first—served, so get there early or consider following the event live over Zoom.

Registration for the entire conference, including Marshall’s talk, is free and available through Zoom or by emailing the conference organizers at [email protected]. For those interested in watching any and all of the conference sessions back, recordings of each will be available through the same Zoom registration link for two weeks after it closes on Saturday.

gd2md-html: xyzzy Thu Aug 08 2024

Tags

Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lauren Phillips is The Coast’s Education Reporter, a position created in September 2023 with support from the Local Journalism Initiative. Lauren studied journalism at the University of King’s College, and has written on education and sports at Dal News and Saint Mary's Athletics for over two years. She won gold...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Why you should keep watching the Olympics after they’re over

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Why you should keep watching the Olympics after they’re over

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

Bar, restaurant, some festival staff have until Dec 1 to complete newly mandated safe serving training

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bar, restaurant, some festival staff have until Dec 1 to complete newly mandated safe serving training

Dal reopens campus Wednesday after multi-day closure following student pro-Palestinian encampment removal

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dal reopens campus Wednesday after multi-day closure following student pro-Palestinian encampment removal (5)
More »
More Education
All News + Opinion

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

By Brendyn Creamer

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open

By Julie Lawrence

2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open

Why you should keep watching the Olympics after they’re over

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Why you should keep watching the Olympics after they’re over

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group