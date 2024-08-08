International conference on intersection of science, philosophy, learning on now in Halifax

The Circulating Knowledge: 20 Years On international conference, presented by the University of King’s College, began Wednesday and runs until Saturday, Aug 10. A list of speakers and events can be found here. “The conference is an opportunity for people to look at how knowledge moves around, globally, across cultures, and that it's not a one-way direction from the so-called ‘West’’ into the rest of the world, but rather reciprocal knowledge accumulation throughout the centuries,” says Gordon McOuat, conference program committee chair and Inglis professor of Science Studies at King’s.



“Having this [conference] in Halifax is, in one way, a celebration of the beginning of this kind of dialogue that happened 20 years ago with a conference by the same name.”

Researchers in the fields of history and philosophy of science and technology and science and technology studies are part of a series of talks, roundtables, special events and an international virtual exhibit held throughout the conference. All events are hybrid, happening in person and online. The online portal of event listings is here.

A special event within the conference with Mi’kmaw Elder Dr. Albert Marshall on the concept of Etuaptmumk (Two-Eyed Seeing) is happening at the Dalhousie Art Gallery on Friday Aug. 9, at 7pm. Marshall, a proud member of the Moose Clan of the Mi’kmaw Nation, lives in Unama’ki, the area of unceded Mi’kmaq territory also known as Cape Breton. Marshall is a Mi’kmaw speaker and educator who is key in developing and teaching about Etuaptmumk, the concept of cross-cultural understanding between all knowledge traditions, especially traditional Indigenous knowledge. Marshall has also worked to develop the Integrative Science Program at Cape Breton University and is a leading Mi’kmaw voice on environmental issues and the powerful teachings that work within and through the Mi’kmaw language.

At his talk this Friday, Marshall will explain the purpose and approach of topics through the dual lens of Etuaptmumk. The vent has already received an enormous amount of interest, and seating in the gallery is limited and first—come—first—served, so get there early or consider following the event live over Zoom.

Registration for the entire conference, including Marshall’s talk, is free and available through Zoom or by emailing the conference organizers at [email protected]. For those interested in watching any and all of the conference sessions back, recordings of each will be available through the same Zoom registration link for two weeks after it closes on Saturday.

