Celebrating local our communities to bring people together: Atlantic Lottery’s sponsorship program is here to help

Each year, thousands of events take place across Atlantic Canada that celebrate the region’s unique identity.
There is so much to look forward to, from cultural celebrations that showcase African and Indigenous art to exhilarating nature excursions like New Brunswick’s White Gold Odyssey Festival, each season filled with a ton of new and exciting events that make Atlantic Canada such an exciting place to be.
As Atlantic Canada’s only 100 per cent legal and government regulated provider of online gambling and sports-betting products, Atlantic Lottery is a proud sponsor of many events that run throughout the country each year. A publicly owned corporation that believes in giving back to their community, Atlantic Canadians are at the heart of everything they do – that’s why each year, they sponsor more than 100 festivals and events that have important cultural, social and economic impacts in the region.
If your organization is seeking sponsorships, Atlantic Lottery may be able to help. The program is always accepting applications, and supports a wide variety of events. If you would like to apply for support for your event, here are a few things to consider:
Atlantic Lottery offers two types of funding opportunities through the Community Festivals and Events Program and the Community Purpose Program.
The Community Festivals and Events program is intended to support grassroot events that encourage families, friends and neighbours to come together and make meaningful connections. Some examples include community-based gatherings, live local music and events that showcase cultural traditions.
On the other hand, the Community Purpose Program is designed to provide financial support to community initiatives across Atlantic Canada with the goal of strengthening the region. Some notable focus areas include community well-being, innovation and business advocacy.
Both programs accept applications year-round. Applicants to the Community Purpose Program can submit at any time and have them reviewed within six to eight weeks. Community Festivals and Events Program applications, on the other hand, are reviewed in three separate waves throughout the year.
Wave 1 applications are for events that run between January 1 to April 30. The deadline to apply to Wave 1 is November 15 and a response on the application can be expected by December 1.
Wave 2 applications are for events that run between May 1 to August 31. The deadline to apply to Wave 2 is March 15 and a response on the application can be expected by April 1.
Wave 3 applications are for events that run between September 1 to December 31. The deadline to apply to Wave 3 is July 15 and a response on the application can be expected by August 1.
While Atlantic Lottery loves to support a wide range of events and initiatives that meet their guidelines each year, some restrictions do apply.
Atlantic Lottery does not currently have any programs that fund cash or merchandise donation requests, grants, scholarships or bursary programs, education programs or funding for religious institutions. A detailed list of all funding restrictions can be found here.
Factors such as budget, timing, number of events, and program guidelines are also considered with each application and may affect Atlantic Lottery’s ability to approve all requests.
So, if your organization has an event coming up this year that meets this criteria, don’t delay! Submit your application today using Atlantic Lottery’s easy-to-use online platform. July 15 is the next deadline approaching to apply for events taking place between September 1 to December 31.
A full list of events sponsored by Atlantic Lottery is regularly updated throughout the year and can be found by visiting alc.ca.
Recent Comments
Re: This Haligonian is asking the city to right its historic wrongs
From Wikipedia: "In February 2010, Halifax Council ratified the Africville Apology, and the Government of…
Posted by: Country Mouse on May 28, 2024
Re: Province planning better transportation in Halifax, maybe
Halifax's transportation woes include poorly trained drivers and lack of enforcement. It is incredible to…
Posted by: Jeff Pike on May 25, 2024
Re: Dal and MSVU “Students for the Liberation of Palestine” release demands to divest and disclose at “Al Zeitoun” university
Hmmm...nothing about releasing the hostages...
Posted by: Country Mouse on May 21, 2024