The Prismatic Arts Festival starts today—here’s what you need to know

Today marks the beginning of the Prismatic Arts Festival in Halifax, an annual celebration of the multidisciplinary arts by Indigenous artists and artists of colour.

Taking place in venues across the city, the festival features art exhibitions, live music and theatre performances, film screenings, as well as several industry events such as its The TALK conference, masterclasses and workshops.

Perhaps the most anticipated performance from the festival is a concert from Mumu Fresh, the Grammy-nominated Afro-Indigenous musician who, on top of being an Indigenous Music Award winner, is also the musical ambassador of the U.S. State Department and the Ambassador of The Black Music Collective. She’ll take the stage at the Joseph Strug Hall in the Dalhousie Arts Centre on Oct. 4.





But Mumu Fresh is far from the only artist worth checking out during the festival. On the same night as her performance, the Erasure Art Collective, founded by Shauntay Grant and Tyshan Wright, will showcase their inaugural project, BLACKOUT. This project takes slave ads and applies the erasure poetry method to them—removing words from an existing piece to create a visual poem and allow viewers to see it in a different light. Artist Ibe Ananaba will also be showcasing his work at the show, which pushes boundaries to portray the complex nature of our ever-changing world.

And that’s only one day’s worth of performances and art. With some exhibits already open to the public and others not far behind, not to mention the array of theatre and musical performances, there is plenty to see at this year’s Prismatic Arts Festival.

For those interested, here’s a schedule of the events that will be taking place from Sep. 26 to Oct. 6, as well as before and beyond the festival. A full list of events, as well as tickets, can be found on the Prismatic Arts Festival’s website.

Prismatic Arts Festival schedule

Sep. 21 to Nov. 23

Sep. 22 to Dec. 21

Shianne Gold Exhibition, Bus Stop Theatre

Thursday, Sep. 26

Friday, Sep. 27

Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Homelands (artist talkback), 8pm at the Dalhousie Arts Centre’s Dunn Theatre

Saturday, Sep. 28

Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Homelands (artist talkback), 8pm at the Dalhousie Arts Centre’s Dunn Theatre

Sunday, Sep. 29

Monday, Sep. 30

Tuesday, Oct. 1

TRIA Theatre – King Gilgamesh and the Man of the Wild, 7:30pm at the Neptune Theatre

Wednesday, Oct. 2

TRIA Theatre – King Gilgamesh and the Man of the Wild (artist talkback), 7:30pm at the Neptune Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 3

Friday, Oct. 4

Saturday, Oct. 5

Sunday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

Linda Carvey – Watch Over Me, 7:30pm at the Bus Stop Theatre

Friday, Oct. 11

Linda Carvey – Watch Over Me, 7:30pm at the Bus Stop Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 12

Linda Carvey – Watch Over Me, 2pm at the Bus Stop Theatre

Friday, Oct. 25

Jeremy Dutcher with Symphony Nova Scotia, 7:30pm at the Dalhousie Arts Centre, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jeremy Dutcher with Symphony Nova Scotia, 7:30pm at the Dalhousie Arts Centre, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Nov. 12 to 24