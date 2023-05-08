 The Beaches announce Halifax concert October 20 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Beaches play Halifax Oct 20.
The Beaches play Halifax Oct 20.

The Beaches announce Halifax concert October 20

The band's new album drops September 15.

By

Punchy alt-rock powerhouse The Beaches are no stranger to Halifax, confessing from The Seahorse stage back in 2018 that early hit "T-Shirt" was about a guy who was a Dal student at the time. ("Don't tell him," vocalist-bassist Jordan Miller added. Sorry to blow the secret now, Miller!) They've also played the Scotiabank Centre, warming the stage for Matt Mays—and were in town back in January to play a sold-out crowd at The Light House Arts Centre. Now, on October 20, one of the country's most exciting modern rock bands will play The Light House Arts Centre again—this time as part of its latest headlining tour.

The Beaches were founded in Toronto's beaches neighbourhood (yes, hence the name) in the 2010s, and have wasted no time making good on their Avril Lavigne and Hole influences to deliver a biting-yet-bright brand of rock that has won the four-piece two Junos to date. The group's new album, titled Blame My Ex, drops September 15—just long enough to learn the words by heart before the Halifax show.

Tickets for the Oct 20 Light House Arts Centre gig go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am via Sonic Concert's website. In the meantime, catch the band's newest single below:

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
