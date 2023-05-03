 Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning. Now, the series is so popular it's getting attention from American networks.

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

Scene and heard: What's being filmed, streamed and screened in Halifax and across Nova Scotia.

By

Another week, another call for “action” on film sets across the city as shooting season heats up. As the local film and TV sector continues to grow—in a press release from last May, the province says “the film industry contributed about $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22”—Team Coast is keeping tabs on new and returning shows being made right here, along with other production happenings. To let us know about something going on in your part of the screen scene, drop a note to [email protected].

Now let’s roll the news.

New series Good Grief

Local actor-director Amy Trefry is currently filming a new series called Good Grief. Insiders say it’s about a grief support group—which would fit thematically for Trefry, who in 2020 launched a medical drama about the ways the current system fails gender-oppressed people. (Called I Hear You, it was co-created with actor-writer-director Koumbie.)

click to enlarge Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news
AFCOOP
The Ferment writers, from left, Struan Sutherland, Nicole Steeves and Bill Corkum.

AFCOOP joins cult of Ferment

AFCOOP has announced its nominee for the 2023 Telefilm Talent to Watch program (one of the largest funding opportunities for first-time feature filmmakers; past recipients have included Ashley McKenzie's Werewolf and Cory Bowles' Black Cop). The local film co-op’s pick is called The Ferment, written by Nicole Steeves, Struan Sutherland and Bill Corkum. (Sutherland also gets directing credits, while Steeves produces). As per AFCOOP, the film sees two mediocre millennials addicted to cult documentaries decide to try their hands at running one themselves. The Telefilm recipients will be announced later in May.

TPB spinoff Jail wraps

Trailer Park Boys spinoff series Trailer Park Boys: Jail—which is being created for the TPB streaming service swearnet.com—has wrapped its filming in the province this week, and is now moving into post-production. The release date for the series? TBP is TBD.

Heather Young shooting feature

Heather Young—the filmmaker behind 2019 indie hit Murmur and a former Telefilm Talent To Watch winner–is currently shooting a new full-length film in HRM. Details on the flick are sparse as of yet, but since Young’s last movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, our expectations are high.

Season 3 for Torrens & McCarvell

The Bell Fibe series Vollies—which stars comic legend Jonathan Torrens and TikTok crossover celeb Alicia McCarvell—has been renewed for a third season. Following the trials and travails of a volunteer fire department without much to do, it’s perfect for anyone who misses the slice-of-life sitcom feeling of Corner Gas. Fire up the trailer below.

Moonshine rising

Insiders are saying that Sullivan’s Crossing—which has just been green-lit for season three—isn’t the only show that is on the radar of American networks: While the CW has scooped up Sullivan’s, an unnamed network is looking at the series Moonshine, the east coast comedic answer to vintage prime-time soap Dynasty.

click to enlarge Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news
Bell TV via Facebook
Reid Price stars in King & Pawn.

Pawn has ticket for season 2

Bell Fibe series King & Pawn—which follows a burnout son inheriting his father’s failing pawnshop—is set to shoot its second season in Nova Scotia in May. The series is full of local talent, including star Reid Price and director Taylor Olson.

