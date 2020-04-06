Monday update: Thirty one new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There have been 10,218 negative test results and 293 confirmed cases in Nova Scotia since the first confirmed cases were announced three weeks ago. Patients range in age from under 10 to over 90, and of the 293 confirmed cases, 64 people are now considered recovered. Starting today, Nova Scotia's lab testing will become a 24-hour operation, looking at up to 1,000 tests a day.Nova Scotia has added more assessment centres, with 22 across the province and is in the middle of setting up two mobile assessment centres that could do community-based testing—either for people who are unable to get to a testing facility or if there is a need for spot testing in a location like a long-term care facility. One mobile unit will be in HRM, and one is to server Cape Breton Regional Municipality.In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia continues to have the largest number of cases since surpassing Newfoundland on April 2.

The province also introduced new measures today to protect long-term care facilities. Staff will have their temperature taken upon entry to the facility, extra cleaning is required and now, one case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility is considered an outbreak—and needs to be reported to the province.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!