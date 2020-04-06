Monday update: Thirty one new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 6/20
Testing expands to non-travel related symptoms after largest jump in cases since this all began. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 6/20
Homemade ones help, says Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam—but save medical grade ones for healthcare workers. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 6/20
Life in the time of coronavirus for a 27-year-old construction worker in Massachusetts. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 6/20
From how to find your SIN to what day you should apply, here's what you need to know. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 3/20
A 20-minute oasis of calm to stop your thought storm. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by STEVE GOW, Apr 3/20
A bleak sci-fi flick isn't an information source—but if it's your emotional release, you're not alone. comments 0
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
posted by CHRISTINE ORESKOVICH, Apr 3/20
What's open, who's delivering and where you can pick up local groceries. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 3/20
Walk to exercise, not socialize, as doctor Strang says. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by MATT STICKLAND, Apr 2/20
Small businesses who have lost revenue from COVID-19 can apply for 75 percent of wages to be covered. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by LINDSAY CORY, Apr 2/20
For once, an Instagram trend that's worth following. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 24/20
Graphing the spread of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada. comments 0
CITY »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others comments 0