The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Bruce E. Smith from Timberlea—Beechville—Clayton Park—Wedgewood sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

Proven community leadership over several years.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

I am only interested in what 'they' have to say.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What day? What subject?

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

Do you ever stop working?

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Locally, The Pepper Tree at the Centennial Area. Nationally, Jeff Beck, Massey Hall.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

That really bad one!

What pisses you off?

Ignorance and disrespect.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

The cultural diversity within our community.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

Leaving the landscape architectural program at Ryerson University.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

The Bernese mountain dog that wanted to come home with me while I was campaigning the other night.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Usually, an Indian dish that I cook with fresh spices.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

The present Regional Council's inability to look at the long-view and its sometime refusal to fill its constituents’ desires.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Challenging!

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

To pilot a helicopter

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

To vote against the wishes of the constituents of District 12 and HRM.