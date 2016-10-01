click to enlarge via candidate

Ward can be reached at 902-456-8179 and hello@harryward.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Harry Ward from Hammonds Plains—St. Margarets sent back.

———

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

I was taught what volunteerism and leadership skills are from the elders of the community at an early age which formed whom I today. I am now seasoned from life experiences and on going involvement in the community affairs to go to the next level of community leadership. I would just like to thank District 13 as it has been a great learning experience so far. Let’s keep up the good work.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

What people want to see in a future leader and their visions of what direction they would like to see their community go.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Apple Crisp Pizza.” Made 100 servings for turkey dinner fundraiser “Talk Turkey With Harry.” Yup, I can cook.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I wave my hands when I talk. Look out...I go in swinging!

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Trooper...Grade 9 prom at Tantallon Junior High.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Not sure—usually fall asleep within 30 minutes of sitting in front of the tube, waking up with it watching me.

What pisses you off?

People who need to exploit the goodwill of respected community members in hopes for their own popularity gain, not very respectively in the least. I am biting my tongue .

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

The way people are thinking of politics. It seems that the community is realizing how important it is in the growth and future of the areas in which they live. This is a good thing. Make sure you vote.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I have to honestly say there is nothing that I have ever done that I regret. It's been a good life thus far. Maybe one—I owned a Saab.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

The first house when I started canvassing for this position, after knocking on a door a women opened a window started yelling at me and all I noticed was the leopard pattern bra, then she chased me down the street with phone in hand calling police. True Story

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Gourmet grilled cheese and tomato soup...sookie food.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

Staff who work at the Halifax Regional Municipality. I hear things that maybe one shouldn't or even mention. You hear of people leaving and staff shuffling more work loads while trying to fill these positions, wages, et cetera. Not that you can keep everyone happy, but it should not be a typical conversation. Having a business for over 20 years, it is important to have as stress-free a work environment as possible.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Interesting...and glad to be me!

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

Does it count if I already did it? I totally rebuilt my 1991 GMC truck in 18 months that I had since new from bare frame to engine starting on first turn over. Just came out of paint shop. Moral of the story is, I never worked on a vehicle before other than tinkering. What does that tell you?

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Not be an ass.