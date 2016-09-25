click to enlarge via Facebook

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Matt Whitman from Hammonds Plains—St. Margarets sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

Residents can count on me to speak up and speak out. I respond to all emails and phone calls. Serving constituents is my priority.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

Motivation. My motivation is to serve others full time.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How many calories in a teen burger.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

“Matt blocks negativity.”

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Haywire.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Hunger Games

What pisses you off?

People that complain about summer weather.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Hammonds Plains—St. Margarets is booming. Great place to live work and play.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

Voting against Spirit Place at Windsor and Willow. Would have been built by now.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Kevin from The Office.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Lasagna.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

Need to manage the current HRM boom happening in a not-booming Nova Scotia.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

My opponents are ambitious.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I'd like to learn to ride a unicycle.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I promise not to let up. Full speed ahead. Full time dedication and service.