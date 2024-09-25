Your guide to Truth and Reconciliation and Treaty Day in Halifax

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time for all Canadians to reflect on the impact residential schools continue to have on Indigenous communities nationwide. Happening Monday, Sep. 30, NDTR is also Orange Shirt Day, and it coincides with Treaty Day in Nova Scotia on Oct. 1—which marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month. That’s a lot going on, and although NDTR is a federal holiday rather than a provincial statutory day off, Nova Scotia’s schools and government offices are closed, and a growing number of businesses choose not to open, joining banks that are closed nationally, making Sep. 30 a holiday for many in Halifax. But that doesn’t mean NDTR is quiet in the city: There are plenty of ways to observe Truth and Reconciliation throughout Halifax, and here are a few of them.

NDTR and /Treaty Day events

Halifax City Hall flag raising

On Friday, Sep. 27, Mayor Mike Savage will raise the Truth and Reconciliation flag in front of City Hall while also reading a proclamation. This will take place at 11am.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at MNFC

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre on Brunswick Street is having a day dedicated to Truth and Reconciliation and the harm done to Indigenous peoples. The event will be hosted by their youth group and will feature a book reading, cultural crafts and activities, food, and door prizes for youth and families who would like to attend. Everyone is encouraged to wear an orange t-shirt. The event goes from 11am to 3pm on Monday, Sep. 30. They are also offering a traditional salmon dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with take-out or sit-down options available from 11am to 2pm. For take-out, please contact the centre’s front desk to register at 902-420-1576.

NDTR and Treaty Day events

There will be several events in honour of Truth and Reconciliation and Treaty Day in downtown Halifax on Sep. 30 and Oct. 1. At the Pier 21 immigration museum, the Mi'kmawitasik Vendor Market will take place at 1pm on Monday, Sep. 30 at the Chrysler Canada Pavillion, featuring traditional artworks that represent Mi’kmaw heritage; this will be followed by a Mi’kmaq Cultural Showcase, starting at 6pm in the Kenneth Rowe Hall; at 8pm, Mi’kmaq music group The Relatives will be performing.

Oct. 1 will feature a Mi’kmaw church service at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Basilica at 10:30am, followed by a flag raising at Government House by Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc and Kji-Saqamaw Norman Sylliboy, followed by a brief reception. The Veterans Parade will take place at 1:15pm, travelling from along Barrington Street from Government House to Peace and Friendship Park, where councillor Waye Mason will read the city’s Treaty Day proclamation at 1:30pm. The Treaty Day Awards take place at the Kenneth Rowe Hall in Pier 21 from 2:15pm to 3:45pm.

Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Foundation events

The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Foundation will be hosting events from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, including a conversation with former professional volleyball player and CBC Olympic commentator Dallas Soonias regarding sports and reconciliation on Sep. 26. The foundation will be hosting its annual A Day to Listen on Sep. 30, partnering with over 500 radio stations and broadcasters across the country. This year’s theme is All My Relations, and will feature guests speaking about Indigenous identity and representation

What’s open in Halifax?

While banks, government offices at all three—municipal, provincial, federal—levels, schools, and some businesses will be closed on Sep. 30 to observe National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and The Coast Daily newsletter won’t be publishing, there are restaurants, attractions and shopping spots across the city that will remain open. Here’s a list of just a few of these places.

Halifax Transit

Buses and ferries run on their holiday schedules, which is the same as Sunday service

Restaurants

Bulwark Cider House, open 11am to 10pm

Latitude 44, open 6:30am to 10pm

Lion’s Head Tavern, open 11am to 11pm

Portland Street Creperie, open 9:30am to 4:30pm

Salty’s Seafood Restaurant, open 11:30am to 9pm

Café l'Acadie, open 11am to 7pm

Attractions

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, open 10am to 5pm

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, open 9am to 5pm

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, open 9am to 5pm

Harbour Hopper Tours, open 10am to 7pm

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, open 9:30am to 4:30pm

Nalu Retreat, open 9am to 9pm

Shopping

Atlantic News, open 9am to 8pm

Cool as a Moose, open 10am to 6pm

Covegallery, open 10am to 5pm

Pumpkin Village, open 10am to 5pm

Sea House, open 10am to 8pm

Agricola Street Books, open 10am to 6pm

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre, open 9:30am to 5pm

Mic Mac Mall, open 9:30am to 5pm

Sunnyside Mall, open 9:30am to 5pm

Park Lane Mall, open 9:30am to 6pm

Scotia Square, open 9:30am to 6pm

Groceries