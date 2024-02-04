 Weekend snowstorm hammers Halifax, rest of Nova Scotia | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Martin Bauman / The Coast
A dog and its owner go for a snowy walk through the Halifax Common.

Weekend snowstorm hammers Halifax, rest of Nova Scotia

Expect more flurries through Monday, with winds gusting to 50 kilometres per hour as a cut-off low sits above the HRM.

By

Just when you thought last Monday, Jan. 29, brought us one heck of a snow dumping, Mother Nature seems hell-bent on Round Two. Continued weekend flurries and strong winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue both a snowfall warning and blowing snow advisory for all of central Nova Scotia. All HRCE schools are closed on Monday, Feb. 5. On Sunday, the heavy snowfall brought about the cancellations of more than two dozen flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport up until Monday afternoon. Halifax Transit suspended buses from 1pm on Saturday, Feb. 3 until around noon on Sunday.

More than 40 centimetres of snow has fallen across the HRM since Friday, Feb. 2, as a so-called cut-off low pressure system sits atop Halifax like a schoolyard bully waiting to hear "uncle"—and more is on the way.

According to Environment Canada, another 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could still fall over Halifax by the time the snowstorm tapers to scattered flurries on Monday afternoon.
click to enlarge Weekend snowstorm hammers Halifax, rest of Nova Scotia
A Christmas Story
Halifax's Feb. 2-4 weekend in snow has been one prolonged bullying session.

What is a cut-off low?

As meteorologist Zach Butler explains, a cut-off low gets its name from a low-pressure system that branches away and separates (or quite literally, cuts off) from the main airflow. What makes it unique is that it can sit in place "for several days" or "even a week," bringing consistent weather patterns—either light or heavy rain or snow—until the system either dissipates or gets picked back up by the jet stream. (CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon calls them "notoriously tough to forecast.")

Weekend snow extends overnight parking ban

The HRM is enforcing its overnight winter parking ban as snow plows continue to clear streets through the weekend and into Monday. The region says its focus is on clearing arterial roads, emergency routes and downtown sidewalks and bike lanes, first and foremost, followed residential streets and sidewalks, along with gravel roads. Regional police have also advised against unnecessary travel.

Halifax Search and Rescue spent the weekend checking in on the wellbeing of tent encampment residents across the HRM.

click to enlarge Weekend snowstorm hammers Halifax, rest of Nova Scotia
Halifax Search and Rescue / Twitter
Halifax Search and Rescue members visit a tent encampment on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Sunday's snowstorm also prompted a number of businesses to close for the weather, including the Halifax Shopping Centre and Dartmouth Crossing.

