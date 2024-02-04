Weekend snowstorm hammers Halifax, rest of Nova Scotia

More than 40 centimetres of snow has fallen across the HRM since Friday, Feb. 2, as a so-called cut-off low pressure system sits atop Halifax like a schoolyard bully waiting to hear "uncle"—and more is on the way.
According to Environment Canada, another 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could still fall over Halifax by the time the snowstorm tapers to scattered flurries on Monday afternoon.
What is a cut-off low?As meteorologist Zach Butler explains, a cut-off low gets its name from a low-pressure system that branches away and separates (or quite literally, cuts off) from the main airflow. What makes it unique is that it can sit in place "for several days" or "even a week," bringing consistent weather patterns—either light or heavy rain or snow—until the system either dissipates or gets picked back up by the jet stream. (CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon calls them "notoriously tough to forecast.")
Weekend snow extends overnight parking banThe HRM is enforcing its overnight winter parking ban as snow plows continue to clear streets through the weekend and into Monday. The region says its focus is on clearing arterial roads, emergency routes and downtown sidewalks and bike lanes, first and foremost, followed residential streets and sidewalks, along with gravel roads. Regional police have also advised against unnecessary travel.
Halifax Search and Rescue spent the weekend checking in on the wellbeing of tent encampment residents across the HRM.