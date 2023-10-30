USS ends with call for Canada to move towards reparatory justice

The four-day Universities Studying Slavery conference that took place in Halifax Oct. 18-21 produced a resolution calling on Canada to join the Caribbean Community and Common Market political and economic union—CARICOM—in fulfilling reparatory justice through creating a National Reparations Commission.

The resolution was proposed by Dr. Sylvia D. Hamilton, filmmaker, writer and Inglis Professor Emeritus of the University of King's College; and representatives of the Global Afrikan Congress, including its chair Cikiah Thomas. It passed unanimously on Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 at the conference’s closing session at the Black Cultural Centre of Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook. This call to action demands widespread attention in order to bring the Canadian government to the table to establish reparatory justice, in line with the work already done by the CARICOM Reparations Commission.

Delegates and conference attendees echoed a second call dispelling the myth that reparations are checks to individuals—reparatory justice is about comprehensive development for those whose development was stolen from them.

Says the CARICOM website, their commission of 15 Caribbean countries, five associates and eight observer countries “is a regional body created to establish the moral, ethical and legal case for the payment of reparations by the governments of all the former colonial powers and the relevant institutions of those countries, to the nations and people of the Caribbean Community for the crimes against humanity of native genocide, the trans-Atlantic slave trade and a racialized system of chattel slavery.”

USS keynote speaker Sir Hilary Beckles is chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission. Beckles and Dr. Hamilton spoke during the conference on Thursday, Oct. 18, as did delegates Michael Heslop and Cikiah Thomas in their breakout session, "Reparations and Politics."

Conference sessions were concurrent and schedules were packed, but threads from Thursday would prove dominant over the days that followed—popping up in critiques and questions of how to turn scholarship of slavery into action for reparatory justice. This resolution moves towards creating a 10-step plan as CARICOM's Reparations Commission has done, which "outlines the path to reconciliation, truth, and justice for the victims of slavery and their descendants."