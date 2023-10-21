 USS Day 3: Gospels of freedom, ecologies of resistance | Education | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Paul Adams Photography
Dr. Afua Cooper delivers her keynote on day three of the USS conference. Cooper holds the printed Report on Lord Dalhousie’s History on Slavery and Race.

USS Day 3: Gospels of freedom, ecologies of resistance

Nova Scotia's anti-abolitionist roots and people who challenged them.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

It's Friday, Oct. 20 in the ballroom at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. Dr. Afua Cooper speaks to the international crowd at the Universities Studying Slavery conference after coffee, tea and eggs, and presents a poem written for this moment. Cooper is a distinguished historian and poet, Killam Research Chair in Black and African Diaspora Studies at Dalhousie University and the principle investigator of the project A Black People's History of Canada. Cooper was also chair and lead author of the Report on Lord Dalhousie’s History on Slavery and Race.

PDF — Lord_Dal_Panel_Final_Report_web.pdf

In “Nova Scotia and slavery,” one of two morning breakout sessions, three panelists presented their varied research into historical resistance and documentation of enslaved Black people in what would become Atlantic Canada—emphasizing how tenuous and mutable categories of "free" and "enslaved" were to those lives could be violently interrupted by re-enslavement.

The Universities Studying Slavery conference is Oct. 18-21 in Halifax

Get the full weekend program here

Keynote speeches
Thursday, Oct. 19
8am: H.E. John Mahama, Ghana's former president
12pm: Dr. Sylvia D. Hamilton, University of King's College
6:30pm: Sir Hilary Beckles, University of the West Indies

Friday, Oct. 20
9am: Dr. Afua Cooper, Dalhousie University
12pm: Dr. Harvey Amani Whitfield, University of Calgary
6:30pm: Dr. George Elliott Clarke, University of Toronto

Saturday, Oct. 21
9am: H.E. David Comissiong, Clement Payne Movement founder

Keynotes are livestreamed on Zoom here

The three presenters were Alfonso F. Saville from Princeton University, Eleanor Bird from Lancaster University in the UK and Tony N. VanWinkle from Guilford College in North Carolina. VanWinkle looked at the state of “marronage,” which is the establishment of communities by marooned African peoples who escaped enslavement and travelled north, establishing food sources as “ecologies of resistance” where they settled.

Over lunch, Dr. Harvey Amani Whitfield traced the life of a young enslaved girl through what would become Atlantic Canada, saying “there's so much that we don't know about her. We don't know her likes and dislikes…if she liked to dance," and implored the audience to get as much as possible out of primary documents, to "wring them dry."

click to enlarge USS Day 3: Gospels of freedom, ecologies of resistance
Paul Adams Photography
Dr. Harvey Amani Whitfield from the University of Calgary, at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel on Friday, Oct. 20.
More coverage of everything that happened on days three and four of the USS conference coming soon to The Coast.

Tags

About The Author

Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lauren Phillips is The Coast’s Education Reporter, a position created in September 2023 with support from the Local Journalism Initiative. Lauren is a graduate of the journalism program at the University of King’s College, and has written on education and sports at Dal News and Saint Mary's Athletics for over...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Universities Studying Slavery Conference

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

Dal and King's host first appearance of Universities Studying Slavery conference in Canada

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dal and King's host first appearance of Universities Studying Slavery conference in Canada
More »

Latest in Education

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

Dal and King's host first appearance of Universities Studying Slavery conference in Canada

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dal and King's host first appearance of Universities Studying Slavery conference in Canada

A conversation on treaty education with the MK, Nova Scotia’s Mi'kmaw school board

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A conversation on treaty education with the MK, Nova Scotia’s Mi'kmaw school board
More »
More Education
All News + Opinion

Poll

Five years into Canadian cannabis legalization, what is your relationship with pot?

Five years into Canadian cannabis legalization, what is your relationship with pot?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 2: Outside conference windows, the Atlantic Ocean is a symbol of loss

Talk of hiring 24 new cops is a waste of time

By Matt Stickland

Talk of hiring 24 new cops is a waste of time

The secret to booking travel on a cargo ship? It’s tricky.

By Martin Bauman

The secret to booking travel on a cargo ship? It’s tricky.

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

USS day 1: King's partners with Black Cultural Centre and former president of Ghana visits Africville

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group