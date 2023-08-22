 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Wanderers snag a road point from defending champions Forge FC | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Canadian Premier League
Wanderers midfielder Lorenzo Callegari battles Forge FC's Béni Badibanga for the ball on Aug. 19, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Wanderers snag a road point from defending champions Forge FC

Where will the club finish by season’s end? And will Halifax reach its mandated U-21 minutes quota?

By

The most telling sign that the Halifax Wanderers are not the same ill-fated team of old might well be this: On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Wanderers managed to draw defending Canadian Premier League champions Forge FC in a tight 1-1 road affair, and Halifax will head home feeling like they could’ve taken all three points away. Through three matches against Hamilton’s Forge this season, the Wanderers have remained undefeated, with one win and two draws.

In other years? That kind of head-to-head record against the three-time CPL champions would’ve been unheard of.

In this week’s Wanderer Grounds episode, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman recap the Wanderers’ road result, Dan Nimick’s hot streak, Lorenzo Callegari’s YouTube adventures and the CPL’s U-21 minutes quandary.

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
