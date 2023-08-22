The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Wanderers snag a road point from defending champions Forge FC

T he most telling sign that the Halifax Wanderers are not the same ill-fated team of old might well be this: On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Wanderers managed to draw defending Canadian Premier League champions Forge FC in a tight 1-1 road affair, and Halifax will head home feeling like they could’ve taken all three points away. Through three matches against Hamilton’s Forge this season, the Wanderers have remained undefeated, with one win and two draws.



In other years? That kind of head-to-head record against the three-time CPL champions would’ve been unheard of.



In this week’s Wanderer Grounds episode, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman recap the Wanderers’ road result, Dan Nimick’s hot streak, Lorenzo Callegari’s YouTube adventures and the CPL’s U-21 minutes quandary.

